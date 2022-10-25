Read full article on original website
Spirit Airlines’ New Seat Gives More Space, Comfort
New Southwest Schedule Extension! Book Now for Early Summer 2023!
Time to book travel for spring break and holiday travel all the way into early summer of 2023! It is the next Southwest schedule extension!. Unlike the other airlines that do a rolling schedule extension (every day that passes opens another day of schedules), Southwest operates on a different schedule extension. For them, they open it up in blocks and one of the most popular schedule extensions of the year has just been made!
Another Airport Allowing Non-Travelers Past Security Checkpoint
If you’re old enough to remember airports before 9/11, you’ll recall we didn’t always used to go through TSA checkpoints. If we had a flight to catch, we’d just check in, go through a metal detector (we even got to keep our shoes on!), and then go to the gate. Loved ones could go to the gate to send you off, or could meet you there when you arrived.
Southwest Expansion Plans, Feds Want to Eliminate Resort Fees, Pilot Shortage Hurting Growth
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Friday, October 28, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
United Partners With Jaguar, SLH Adds Villas, How to Handle a Lost Passport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Thursday, October 27, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Want United Airlines Elite Status? Bilt Rewards has gotchu baby!
Save 15 Percent On Award Stays 2022 With IHG One Rewards — But…
You can save 15 percent on award stays with IHG One Rewards when you stay at your choice of participating hotel and resort properties of many of the brands of InterContinental Hotels Group worldwide through Friday, December 16, 2022…. Save 15 Percent On Award Stays 2022 With IHG One Rewards...
Travel Hack: Watch From Your Mobile Device Hands Free On Flights, Win A Stay At Virgin Hotels NYC, Buy Krispy Kreme Doughnuts At McD’s & More- The Rehash!
Over the weekend, Kim and I volunteered at an awesome charity event, Pizza on the Pier in Brooklyn, NY. We helped serve (and ate) a lot of pizza and proceeds went to benefit hunger-relief projects. It was definitely a fun and tiring day!. How has your week gone when it...
10-year-old girl reunited with beloved cat in Calif. after leaving him behind while fleeing Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continued to escalate, the Bezhenar family made the difficult decision to leave in July. They had to leave everything behind – their business, their home, and even their pets, which devastated their 10-year-old daughter.
The McRib Is Back On October 31 For A Farewell Tour!?
For the past few years, the McRib made a nationwide return for a limited time to the McD’s fall menu. The sandwich is set to return once again but McDonald’s is advertising it this time around as The McRib Farewell Tour…. Each year, after it returns, we head...
My Loutish Seatmate Gets Too Comfortable Onboard Flight…
The more I think about this, the more I think this deserves more than a casual mention in my flight review. It’s shocking to me that some people have so little courtesy that they cannot comprehend they are making a fool of themselves. This was the case with my loutish seatmate across the aisle on Kenya Airways.
