Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh store cited for health hazards

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. — A Lawrenceville store was cited by the Allegheny County Health Department for several violations found during an inspection Friday.

An inspector found the Family Dollar at 450 56th Street to have items for sale including rice, jalapeno poppers, hot fries and onion rings chewed through with rodent droppings in and around them. Also found were fresh rodent droppings under cereal, rice, oats, spaghetti sauce, jalapeno poppers and in a bag of rice and in boxes storing hot fries.

The inspector also observed live and dead mice in the store.

The store was given a list of corrective actions to remedy the violations.

