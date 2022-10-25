The Saguaros’ matinee victory over the Solar Sox was highlighted by Astros prospect Zach Daniels, whose 481-foot solo home run in the third stands as one of the most impressive single swings of this year’s Fall League to date. Houston’s 29th-ranked prospect got all of his third-inning smash off No. 13 A's prospect Ryan Cusick, clubbing it at 114 mph over the wall in right-center field, according to Trackman data. Cubs' 21st-ranked prospect Matt Mervis went deep for the Solar Sox. His fifth home run of the Fall League campaign pulled him into a tie with Heston Kjerstad for the AFL lead. Phillies' No. 17 prospect Jhailyn Ortiz connected on a two-run homer and Rangers' seventh-ranked prospect Luisangel Acuna added an RBI single for Surprise before Samad Taylor (KC No. 25) scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the eighth. Christian Chamberlain (Royals) and 11th-ranked Phillies prospect Francisco Morales secured the final six outs as Surprise's bullpen logged 4 2/3 scoreless frames to seal the win. More »

1 DAY AGO