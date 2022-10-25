Read full article on original website
Paul Pelosi, Husband of Nancy Pelosi, Attacked at HomeTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Meet Amy Trask Former CEO Of The Oakland Raiders And One Of The Highest Ranking Women In SportsFlorence Carmela PaolaOakland, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
Goodbye San Quentin: Scott Peterson Moves Off Death Row To A New PrisonChrissie MasseySan Quentin, CA
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Longtime San Francisco sandwich shop Marina Sub closed — but not for good
"We are going to keep the same exact sandwiches that they used to have. Same exact bread, same exact taste ..."
Bay Area doughnut shop Johnny Doughnuts opens new San Francisco outpost
The company is known for making doughnuts using a 1920s recipe.
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
SFGate
At San Francisco restaurant, pups chow on filet mignon
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.
A hotel news roundup on Airbnb, SF's Golden Gate Hotel and Line Hotel
Get a Room: the latest in California hotel news.
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Nopalito Team to Debut New Restaurant
Nopalito team members Allyson Jossel, Chef Gonzalo Gonzalez Guzmán, and Chef Joji Sumi are planning to introduce a new restaurant, STOA, to Lower Haight.
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance
Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location. In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
Berkeley's 99 Cents Only Store inside old Rivoli Theatre to be turned into housing
The retail chain store is known for "extreme value."
SFGate
Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park
A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
Oakland A's will soon lose their celebrity hot dog vendor, 'Hal the Hot Dog Guy'
"I'll miss the fans and being part of that community."
Lost for a century, an unbelievable Bay Area ghost story resurfaces
Who knew that San Leandro had two of the best ghost stories in the Bay Area?
NBC San Diego
Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home
Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
sfstandard.com
One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday
Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
NBC Bay Area
Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy
A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
San Francisco no longer most expensive city for renters
In a surprising twist, San Francisco is no longer the most expensive city for renting, according to data from Zumper. New York City was first ranked above San Francisco as a renter’s most expensive city in August of 2021.
San Francisco bar Old Devil Moon owns its building. It still had to close.
"It isn't news to anyone that hospitality is a tough business - the margins for bars and restaurants are razor thin."
Workers accuse San Francisco Boba Guys of illicit surveillance
In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to "listen more closely."
NBC Bay Area
Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week
In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem. One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
SFGate
