SFGate

At San Francisco restaurant, pups chow on filet mignon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Best Bets: Free Soul/Funk Concert In San Jose’S St. James Park

A civic improvement project in San Jose might not be as far along as organizers had hoped, but that doesn't mean it can't serve up some tasty free tunes in the time being. We're talking about St. James Park near the heart of the city's downtown, which was created some 140 years ago and, despite its historic nature, is clearly in need of some tender loving care. A project to revitalize the site was begun in 2016 and organizers joined forces with the Levitt Foundation, establishing the construction of a music pavilion as the cornerstone of the project.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC San Diego

Steph and Ayesha Curry Sell Redwood City Home

Steph and Ayesha Curry sold another one of their Bay Area properties for profit. The couple bought the home on Buena Vista Avenue back in Feb. 2021. Records show the Currys acted through two trusts and bought it for $2.4 million and just sold it for $2.6 million.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfstandard.com

One of San Francisco’s Biggest Craft Brewers Will Close This Sunday

Less than three years after it opened a giant new facility in Mission Bay, Seven Stills Brewery and Distillery announced that it will close its doors as of Sunday, Oct. 30. “Timing is everything, and we were unfortunately hit with some of the worst timing possible,” cofounder and CEO Tim Obert said in an email Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Popular Boba Shop in SF Closed Amid ‘Union-Busting' Controversy

A popular bubble tea shop in San Francisco's Mission District has been closed for more than a week. The employees at Boba Guys, on 19th and Mission, claim it’s because everyone has either been suspended or fired because they want to organize a union. Now, they’re raising concerns about...
NBC Bay Area

Diners Seek Great Deals, Hidden Gems During SF Restaurant Week

In the middle of San Francisco's Restaurant Week, diners in the city are hoping to discover great deals, their next favorite spot or perhaps a hidden gem. One of those hidden gems might be VIP Coffee and Cake Shop in Chinatown. It's authentic, reasonable and has been around for decades, seeing Chinatown through ups and downs.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

