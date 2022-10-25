Read full article on original website
Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab
Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
Charles has secret weapon in quest to freeze out Prince Harry & Andrew but there’s a rift he must mend first says expert
KING Charles’ plan to hand new roles to Princess Anne and Prince Edward will mean a significant promotion for his youngest brother - and is a long-awaited pat on the back. His Majesty wants to amend the Regency Act - last changed in 1953 - to widen his pool of ‘counsellors of state’ to stand in while he’s out of the country or unwell.
tatler.com
From street seller to the royal fold: King Louis XV’s mistress was the ultimate social climber
Johnny Depp is acting again in his new role as France’s King Louis XV in the upcoming historical drama, Jeanne Du Barry. Following his win in a court case in the US which he sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defamation, Depp's role of the French king concludes his three-year hiatus from the industry.
tatler.com
A first look inside Claridge's glamorous new spa
Always ahead of the zeitgeist, Claridge’s waltzes to its own tune – and it’s hard not to have sky-high expectations of the London hotel scene’s undisputed queen. But carry on regardless: the new spa is a kicking, delicious offering. Indeed, you couldn’t imagine a more potent combination of thoughtful, high-tech care and its roll-call of star holistic therapists.
tatler.com
Haute horror: Meet Beauty Spock, the internet's favourite femme fatale
Versace went full 90s teen witch at Milan Fashion Week in September, Nicola Peltz-Beckham has dyed her blonde locks brown and bleached her eyebrows, and Bella Hadid is in her dark temptress era. Gothic glamour is officially back. And, as the macabre becomes the new black, one multi-hyphenate model-MUA-photographer-director, Frances O’Sullivan, is leading the pack of devilishly divine beauty looks, giving the likes of Daphne Guinness, Lady Mary Charteris and Susie Cave a run for their money (and their up-dos).
tatler.com
Princess Charlene of Monaco shares school photo of her seven-year old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques
Princess Charlene of Monaco has delighted royal fans after sharing a photo of her seven-year-old children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, in their official school photo. Gabriella and Jacques are the children of Charlene, 44, and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, 64. Last month they were spotted donning their red school uniforms for their first day of term at François d’Assise-Nicolas Barré after the summer holidays as their parents took them to the private school.
tatler.com
Rare Aston Martin favoured by James Bond goes up for sale, but there’s a catch
Aston Martin meets IKEA in the latest vintage car news as an original 1964 DB5 goes up for auction. And the catch? You'll have to build it yourself. We all know the trials and tribulations of assembling furniture at home: lost nails and ‘missing’ parts standing in the way of seamless construction. But what about building a 1960s Aston Martin in your garage? Engine, wheels and seats in separate boxes and engineer-catered instructions to lead you through.
