Read full article on original website
Related
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Steelers to Fire Matt Canada If Offensive Struggles Continue in Philly
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense hasn't gotten much, or any better since the beginning of the season. And if nothing changes in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, offensive coordinator Matt Canada could be on his way out. During his appearance on 93.7 The Fan, reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at ‘Center’ of Trade Calls
Jerry Jeudy is set to log his 34th career NFL appearance Sunday against the Jaguars in London. And it might be his last with the team that made him a 2020 first-round draft choice. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently reported the Broncos wide receiver "has been the center of calls"...
Raleigh News & Observer
Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead
OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
Raleigh News & Observer
Lovie Smith: Texans Defense ‘Looking Forward to Competing’ Against Titans RB Derrick Henry
With the Houston Texans set to host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South matchup on Sunday, they are preparing to once again face Titans running back Derrick Henry. Henry, who missed both games against the Texans in 2021 due to injury, is likely licking his chops at the opportunity to face Houston. While Henry is known for his ability to gash opposing defenses, when he faces the Texans he takes it to another level.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Listed As Questionable
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars appear optimistic they could get wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew back this weekend against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't look like they are out of the woods yet. Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee...
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans vs. Titans Preview: Can Houston Contain Derrick Henry?
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will return to NRG Stadium on Sunday for an AFC South battle against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans. The Texans will be looking for a bounce-back victory after another fourth-quarter collapse, this time to the Las Vegas Raiders in a Week 7 road loss at Allegiant Stadium. Houston entered the fourth quarter with a 20-17 lead before the Raiders outscored the Texans 21-0 during the final period.
Raleigh News & Observer
Are Bears Tempting Fate with so Many Justin Fields Runs?
The Bears would like to think they can duplicate what worked against New England for future games, like mainly Sunday at Dallas. Getting Justin Fields out and moving in the pocket, or playing as an extra running back in Luke Getsy's offense might not be possible the way it was against New England's defense.
Raleigh News & Observer
Rams Ready to Deal With Christian McCaffrey Conundrum Again
Christian McCaffrey has perhaps spent more time on Californian football fields than some Los Angeles Rams. That's certainly not meant to be a jab at the Rams' practice and preparation, as the defending Super Bowl champions are coming off their bye week, leaving them more likely to be found in the gym rather than the turf. McCaffrey, one of the newest San Francisco 49ers, is likely eagerly anticipating the Bay Area's own bye week to build some stability in a new setting, having recently come over in a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
Raleigh News & Observer
Final Vikings-Cardinals Injury Report: James Conner, Rodney Hudson Out
The final injury report for Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game has been released, and Minnesota remains extremely healthy. The only player on the injury report for Kevin O'Connell's team is backup defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who missed Friday's practice with an illness. The Cardinals are less fortunate. They will once again be...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sam Mustipher Works to Keep His Distance from Bench
Center Sam Mustipher was anything but happy as he stood on the sidelines at the start of Monday night's Bears win over New England. You might say he was fuming. Usually the one to initiate plays by snapping the ball, his long-anticipated benching occurred when Lucas Patrick had been moved to center from guard.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’
Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ja’Marr Chase Expected to Miss Extended Time With Hip Fracture
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is going to miss extended time due to a hip fracture, sources confirmed to All Bengals. Some reports have Chase missing anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks. We're told that the Bengals don't have a set timeline for recovery. He needs the bone to heal.
Raleigh News & Observer
RECAP: Buccaneers melt down in 27-22 loss to Ravens
A promising first half for the Buccaneers quickly faded away as deja vu set in and the team reverted back to their 2022 mean, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to do as they pleased on offense. It didn't help that Tampa Bay could establish zero consistency on offense over the final three quarters. The Buccaneers drop to 3-5, after their 5th loss in 6 games, losing 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Comments / 0