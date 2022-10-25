ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NQlnp_0ilgF9cZ00

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, but thanks to soaring mortgage rates, things haven’t gotten easier for first-time home buyers.

Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities and calculated whether or not a renter could, on average, comfortably afford the median starter home.

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

The study found that only four major U.S. cities fit the criteria after mortgage rates jumped to 7 percent in October: Detroit, Tulsa, Memphis and Oklahoma City.

City State Median Starter Home Price September Starter Home Down Payment Loan Amount Yearly Payment (7%) Yearly Income Required (7%)
Detroit MI $48,129 $9,626 $38,503 $5,731 $19,103
Tulsa OK $95,481 $19,096 $76,385 $8,857 $29,524
Memphis TN $87,174 $17,435 $69,739 $8,390 $27,966
Oklahoma City OK $126,442 $25,288 $101,154 $11,121 $37,071
(Point2)

Since August, when rates were closer to 5.5%, Kansas City, Missouri and Baltimore have both fallen off the list of affordable cities. To qualify, the monthly mortgage payment had to be no more than 30% of a renter’s household income, assuming a 20% down payment.

For the breakdown of all 50 cities and the full methodology see the report on the Point2Homes site .

Higher mortgage rates reduce homebuyers’ purchasing power, resulting in fewer people being able to afford to buy a home. Consider, a buyer who got a 3% rate on a 30-year mortgage to buy a $300,000 home last year would only be able to borrow $190,000 today for the same monthly payment.

“This is why the buyers have essentially been pushed out of the market,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Reator’s.

Mortgage rates have risen sharply along with the 10-year Treasury yield, which has been climbing amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its bid to bring down inflation. The 10-year yield reached its highest level since June 2008 last week.

In September, U.S. home sales fell 1.5% from the month before and 23.8% from the torrid pace of the previous year, according to the NAR. First-time buyers made up 29% of sales for the second month in a row.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A woman pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. According to court documents, Ashley Kawczynski, 32, of Parkersburg, possessed approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl and two firearms at her Parkersburg home on […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Giveaway

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS) — If money is tight for you and your family this holiday season, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry is here to help. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 11:00AM to 12:30PM, people are encouraged to come to come out and get free food. The location for this mobile food […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Jake Wells

Social Security payment increases are officially announced

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Ohio. Thankfully, here is some good news for you. Tens of millions of older Americans are going to be bringing in larger checks from Social Security starting in January of 2023.
OHIO STATE
WVNS

Beckley man’s trial set for 7-year-old’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A Beckley man who is accused of beating a 7-year-old boy to death will go to trial on October 31, 2022, Raleigh Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered. Kirkpatrick made the order during a pre-trial hearing for defendant Rashad Thompson, 35, on Monday, October 24, 2022, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield reported. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

West Virginia-shaped puddle found at New River Gorge

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—What do news directors do on their days off? Well, ours likes to spend his time exploring all the Mountain State has to offer, and on Sunday, WOWK News Director Bob Schaper found a little slice of almost heaven at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. On a hike under the New […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Beckley realtors say houses are needed on the market

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)–With the Census Bureau reporting nearly an 11 percent drop in single-family home sales in September, members of the Beckley Board of REALTORS reported a need for single-family homes to sell to buyers. “We don’t have a lot of new inventory coming on the market,” said Brian Brown of eXp Realty. “We […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Infamous Halloween murders

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — While Halloween is meant to be a spooky season filled with fun, some true horrors have occurred in the history of Halloween. 59News took a look into some of the most notorious murders to happen on Halloween! 1.) Sister Tadea Benz Halloween murder On October 31, 1981, in Amarillo, Texas, 76-year […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Crime in the Coalfields Episode 19 out now!

APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The eighteenth episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around a case of a woman who gave testimony in the case of her own murder as […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Ritter Drive reopened after massive gas leak fixed

UPDATE: October 27, 2022 @ 3:00 PM | DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Route 19 was reopened after a ‘major gas leak’ was quickly repaired, according to the DOH. The gas leak within the 1700 block of 4-H Lake Road and Grandview Road was reportedly caused by demolition in the area. Stick with 59News for more […]
DANIELS, WV
WVNS

Witches and Warlocks Paddle on the New River this Sunday

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – Anyone who knows their way around a paddle – and a broomstick – is encouraged to join the Witches and Warlocks Stand Up Paddle on the New River this weekend. Gather for a Witches and Warlocks Stand Up Paddle on the New River on Sunday, October 30th. Attendees need to sign […]
WVNS

Mercer County veteran brightens community with Halloween display

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise. Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

River Road in Ronceverte closed due to accident

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Dispatch report today, October 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30p.m. a road closure due to a motor vehicle accident. One car has been reported to be flipped on its roof causing the road to be closed. Deputies are on scene and have reported no known injuries. River Road remains closed […]
RONCEVERTE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy