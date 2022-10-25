Another day passes, and we don’t know any more about Tyree Jackson’s injury than we did a few days ago. We wouldn’t deem that as being frustrating. He might, but we won’t. There are times when one might ask if it’s better to end the experiment. That probably isn’t the case either, but for a six-foot-seven quarterback turned tight end, being on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injured reserve has to feel like the NFL’s version of football limbo.

