iMyPower Portable Power Station LP2000Q 2000W is launched with 2,109 Wh capacity and solar charging capability

Bakersfield Californian
Artificial Intelligence in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Believes Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery and Multi-Layer Fraud Prevention That Can Reshape the Industry
PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UCLIQ is set to change the future of Performance Marketing with its AI Traffic Delivery and Fraud Prevention. The developers claim their platform can help other businesses instantly target only relevant audiences and detect 53% more fraud. Artificial Intelligence has...
Shell Plc publishes third quarter 2022 press release
"We are delivering robust results at a time of ongoing volatility in global energy markets. We continue to strengthen Shell's portfolio through disciplined investment and transform the company for a low-carbon future. At the same time we are working closely with governments and customers to address their short and long-term energy needs.
Information on the Total Number of Voting Rights (Denominator) following Conversion Notice from ...
Negma Group hasconverted580convertible bonds in Oxurion resulting in a EUR1,450,000capital increase. This is part of Negma Group’s EUR 30 million Capital Commitment 1 that will allow Oxurion to focus on progressing its novel and differentiated back of the eye drugcandidate targeting potential market opportunities of over USD5billion. Leuven, BELGIUM,...
argenx Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
$131 million in third quarter VYVGART® (efgartigimod alfa-fcab) global net product sales. Filed Biologics License Application (BLA) for subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod for treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) Hans de Haard, Ph.D. to retire as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) in January 2023. Management to host conference call today at...
PECO customers to get natural gas rate hikes for 2nd straight year
PECO gas customers can expect higher utility bills in 2023 after the second rate increase in two years. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a rate settlement that will allow PECO to raise its price for its natural gas customers.
