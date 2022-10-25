ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Beyond Benign Launches Initiative to Support Green Chemistry Educators at Minority-Serving Higher Education Institutions

By Beyond Benign
Bakersfield Californian
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Artificial Intelligence in Performance Marketing: UCLIQ Believes Its AI-Based Traffic Delivery and Multi-Layer Fraud Prevention That Can Reshape the Industry

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Oct. 28, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — UCLIQ is set to change the future of Performance Marketing with its AI Traffic Delivery and Fraud Prevention. The developers claim their platform can help other businesses instantly target only relevant audiences and detect 53% more fraud. Artificial Intelligence has...
Bakersfield Californian

Nexans welcomes Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President, Chief Human Resources ...

Nexans welcomes Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President,. Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Nexans is pleased to announce the arrival of Maria Lorente Fraguas as Senior Corporate Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer, responsible also for Corporate Social Responsibility. She brings to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy