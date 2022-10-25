ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

71-Year-Old Heriberto Solis Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Browsville (Brownsville, TX)

 3 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday night.

The officials stated that the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of State Highway 48.

The officials reported that a 2003 Ford Ranger, a 2005 GMC Sierra, and a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu were involved in the crash.

The officials confirmed that one of the drivers identified as Heriberto Solis was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to the Valley Regional Medical Center where the authorities decalred him dead.

The officials are investigating to determine whether drugs or alcohol were the factors involved in the fatal crash.

No additional information was provided by the officers.

October 25, 2022

Source: Valley Central

