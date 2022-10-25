Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Mobile DMV with REAL ID Coming to Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 114 Lexington Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a five-story residential building at 114 Lexington Avenue in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Located between Franklin and Classon Avenues, the lot is one block from the Classon Avenue subway station, serviced by the G train. Ariel Shalom of Le Capital NYC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
NBC New York
This Brooklyn Neighborhood Saw Average Home Prices Cut in Half
Home prices in the Big Apple remain some of the highest in the country, but new figures on the state of the market show a shift in the city's priciest neighborhoods, including one that saw a drop in sale prices by nearly 50 percent. Tucked away below Prospect Park, Brooklyn's...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for East New York Cluster Apartments in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for East New York Cluster Apartments, three three-story residential buildings with newly constructed units at 190 Essex Street, 221 Vermont Street, 581 Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. Designed by Delacour, Ferrara & Church Architects, the structures yield a combined 42 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 36 units for residents at 30 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $100,870.
New York YIMBY
Twenty Five Maple Debuts at 25 Maple Avenue in New Rochelle
Construction is now complete on Twenty Five Maple, a seven-story mixed-use property at 25 Maple Avenue in downtown New Rochelle. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by WBP Development and LMXD, an affiliate of L+M Development Partners, the 275,000-square-foot building comprises 184 rental units in studio to two-bedroom layouts, 1,900 square feet of ground floor commercial space, and a 115,000-square-foot parking structure.
New York YIMBY
425 Park Avenue Celebrates Grand Opening in Midtown East, Manhattan
YIMBY attended the official opening ceremony of 425 Park Avenue, a 47-story commercial skyscraper in Midtown East and the first new full-block building to be built along Park Avenue’s Plaza District in nearly half a century. Designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners and developed by L&L Holding Company, Tokyu Land Corporation, and co-managing partner BentallGreenOak, the 897-foot-tall structure yields 667,000 square feet of column-free Class A office space with design flexibility and panoramic views up and down Park Avenue. Adamson Associates Architects was the architect of record, WSP was the structural and MEP engineer, R&R Scaffolding provided the BMU, and Tishman Construction was the construction manager for the project, which is located between East 55th and East 56th Streets.
New York YIMBY
Preliminary Renderings Reveal 164 4th Avenue in Gowanus, Brooklyn
In an exclusive reveal, preliminary renderings offer a first look at 164 4th Avenue, a 17-story mixed-use building in Gowanus, Brooklyn. The property is being developed by a new joint venture formed by JLL and Heron Real Estate. The property will comprise around 142,000 square feet including 160 rental apartments...
New York YIMBY
The Paxton’s Façade Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Exterior work is nearing completion on The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall tower will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, 137,075 square feet of commercial space, and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1986 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story structure into a six-story mixed-use building at 1986 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between 158th Street and 159th Street, the lot is a short walk to the 157th Street subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Ru Yi under the 1986 RUYI LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
queenoftheclick.com
Huge Celebration in Bay Ridge Friday 10/28
Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge is having a free, fun Halloween Festival with a lot of nice things for children and families. It will be from 6 – 9 pm on 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 85th Street. Come out and stroll, enjoy the music and all the...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 6661 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a six-story homeless shelter building at 6661 Broadway in North Riverdale, The Bronx. Located at the intersection of West 262nd Street and Broadway, the corner lot faces the northwest corner of Van Cortlandt Park, and the 238th Street subway station serviced by the 1 train is the nearest train. Court Square Real Estate under the 6661 Broadway Developer LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
queenoftheclick.com
Law and Order is Filming in Bay Ridge 10/27
Streets they are filming in Bay Ridge on Thursday, October 27th:. There’s orange No Parking Film Shoot signs all over that area of Bay Ridge. The show is Law and Order – Organized Crime series with Christopher Meloni has been filming in Bay Ridge, Coney Island and other parts of Brooklyn.
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
Low rent – maybe NO rent – if you win this Brooklyn affordable housing lottery
You might not have to pay rent at all if you qualify for and win this Brooklyn housing lottery. In this NYC Housing Connect lottery, East New York Cluster Apartments is offering 36 affordable apartments in three buildings in Brooklyn. Of the 36 newly constructed units available, just five are being offered with $0 monthly rent to those with qualifying household income and size.
New York YIMBY
3Thirty3 Residential High-Rise Debuts at 333 Huguenot Street in New Rochelle
The Cappelli Organization was recently joined by local officials to celebrate the completion and grand opening of 3Thirty3, a new high-rise residential tower in New Rochelle. Located at 333 Huguenot Street, the 28-story building features 285 apartments and a collection on indoor-outdoor amenity spaces. Designed by Lessard, the glass-clad tower...
Elderly man beaten on Upper West Side subway after asking suspects to turn their music down
Another subway crime broke out on the Upper West Side when a 78-year-old man was beaten for asking her attackers to turn their music down.
New York YIMBY
50 Hudson Yards Celebrates Grand Opening in Hudson Yards, Manhattan
Last Wednesday, developers Related Companies, Mitsui Fudosan America, and Oxford Properties celebrated the grand opening of 50 Hudson Yards, a 78-story supertall commercial skyscraper in Hudson Yards. Designed by Foster + Partners, the 1,011-foot-tall structure is the largest building by volume in the first phase of the Hudson Yards complex and the fourth-largest in the city overall, yielding 2.9 million feet of office space. ArcelorMittal provided the steel components, R&R Scaffolding provided the BMU equipment, Langan Engineering is the civil and environmental engineer, and WSP is the structural and MEP engineer for the $3.8 billion project, which occupies a full block bound by West 34th Street to the north, West 33rd Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and Hudson Boulevard to the west.
New York City's largest industrial development is under construction in The Bronx
The largest industrial development in New York City is coming to the South Bronx and is currently under construction. Once complete, it will be the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest in the region as well as the only one with direct rail access.
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Building Applications Filed for New Building at 2180 Walton Avenue
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 9-story, mixed-use building at 2180 Walton Avenue in the Fordham Heights section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between East 182nd Street and Anthony Baez Place, the lot is two blocks west of the 182nd-183rd Streets subway station, serviced by the B and D trains.
