Atlanta, GA

FanSided

Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons find themselves relying on Lamar Jackson in NFC South race

Obviously, any game including Tom Brady will find Atlanta Falcons fans actively rooting for the other side tonight, however, is a bit different when you consider the potential stakes. The Bucs are reeling after losing to the Steelers and Panthers in back-to-back weeks. Games that were penciled in as easy wins and honestly considering the roster talent should have been wins for Tom Brady’s Bucs.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Patriots HOFer rips former teammate over Belichick comment

It’s no secret that the Patriots have been working through a lot since the departure of Tom Brady and, more recently, Josh McDaniels. It’s also no secret that when the team suffers a significant loss, a particularly petty former player always makes sure to chime in about the alleged failures of Bill Belichick.
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you

One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
DETROIT, MI
WSOC Charlotte

Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

FanSided

