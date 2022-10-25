Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Halloween Events In To Attend In Atlanta, 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
NFL
Ex-Colts coach Chuck Pagano on Matt Ryan benching: 'It's almost like a waste'
The Indianapolis Colts' decision to bench Matt Ryan in favor of sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger feels like a move of desperation from a front office and coaching staff on a calescent seat about to burst into flames. Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano, now working for The 33rd Team, offered a...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
Georgia on the Verge of Being on the Bad Side of History
Georgia is on the verge of being the first reigning national champion to not have a primetime game at home since 1998.
Atlanta Falcons: Is this the end for two franchise icons?
Quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones are two of the best Atlanta Falcons of all time, you could even make the case for them being the two best in franchise history. Sadly for them and many fans, both of their careers in Atlanta came to an abrupt end...
Deion Sanders to Auburn? Bo Jackson weighs in on possibility
If you were a kid in the late 1980s or early 1990s, chances are you wanted to be either Bo Jackson or Deion Sanders when you grew up. Both players dominated not only the gridiron but the baseball diamond and the track as well. They would also go on to play professionally in the MLB and NFL, continuing their dominance of each sport.
Players the Atlanta Falcons passed on for Marlon Davidson in 2020 draft
Well, former second-round pick Marlon Davidson’s career with the Atlanta Falcons was very anti-climatic, not much else you can say, as he was cut just two years after being drafted. It is sad to see such a talented defensive lineman struggle with injuries and overall ineffectiveness with a team...
Paul Finebaum explains how the SEC title game could lead to multiple SEC teams in the Playoff
Paul Finebaum cleared up how he believes the SEC representation will shake out for the College Football Playoff. Evidently, the SEC title game will be the most important date on the calendar, and could lead to two of three teams between Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama getting tickets to the dance.
Cormani McClain commitment preview: Nation's No. 1 CB to decide Thursday between three finalists
It’s decision day for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain, who will announce his college decision at approximately 7 p.m. (ET) during a live ceremony at the RP Funding Center, broadcast simultaneously by CBS Sports HQ and the 247Sports YouTube page. Finalists for the Top247’s No. 4 overall prospect are Alabama, Florida and Miami.
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
Atlanta Falcons find themselves relying on Lamar Jackson in NFC South race
Obviously, any game including Tom Brady will find Atlanta Falcons fans actively rooting for the other side tonight, however, is a bit different when you consider the potential stakes. The Bucs are reeling after losing to the Steelers and Panthers in back-to-back weeks. Games that were penciled in as easy wins and honestly considering the roster talent should have been wins for Tom Brady’s Bucs.
atozsports.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what gives the Tennessee Vols the edge over the Georgia Bulldogs
If the Tennessee Vols take care of business against Kentucky on Saturday, and the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Florida Gators down in Jacksonville, it’ll set up a massive college football showdown in Athens on November 5. The Tennessee vs Georgia game on the first Saturday in November could possibly...
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Patriots HOFer rips former teammate over Belichick comment
It’s no secret that the Patriots have been working through a lot since the departure of Tom Brady and, more recently, Josh McDaniels. It’s also no secret that when the team suffers a significant loss, a particularly petty former player always makes sure to chime in about the alleged failures of Bill Belichick.
Detroit Pistons: NBA’s first Rookie Ladder may surprise you
One of the bright spots for the Detroit Pistons in this young season has been the play of their two rookies, as both Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren have gotten off to great starts. In fact, the 2022-23 rookie class has exploded onto the scene and looks a lot more talented and deeper than some people originally predicted.
Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role
The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
Cubs: Another offseason brings yet another hitting coach shakeup
If you’re someone who deeply values job security, it’s safe to say hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs isn’t the position for you. In what’s become an annual tradition, the North Siders are parting ways with their hitting coach, making it 14 individuals to hold the position since 2012.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1