Fire report reveals details about evacuation of ‘structurally unsound’ Horry County oceanfront condo
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County fire report reveals new details about the evacuation of a “structurally unsound” oceanfront condo early this month. The fire report was obtained Thursday by News13 through a Freedom of Information Act request filed Oct. 13 after county officials wouldn’t provide any details about the situation. “I was […]
wpde.com
Halloween Haunted Trail: This weekend in Conway - a.k.a 'Halloween, SC'
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Looking to get spooked this Halloween weekend? You can Friday and Saturday night you can at Conway's Haunted Trail. Conway re-named itself 'Halloween, South Carolina' for the month of October. The city has had Halloween-related activities every day this month. The grand finale is the...
wpde.com
Man walks into Darlington library armed with metal pipe-like objects, scared staff: Police
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A man walked into the Darlington Public Library Thursday afternoon armed with two metal objects, similar to pipes and swung them in the air, according to Darlington Asst. Police Chief Jimmy Davis. Davis said the man was ranting that no one liked him in South...
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on County Line Road SC Hwy 41/51 closed between Mingo Exxon & Hwy 512
Williamsburg County Fire Department crews responded to an overturned log truck with a fatality on County Line Road (SC 41/51) north of Mingo Exxon in the Nesmith area on Thursday, October 27th. County Line Road (SC 41/51) is closed between Mingo Exxon and Highway 512. Crews advise drivers to use...
live5news.com
1 dead after log truck overturned in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly Thursday crash near the Nesmith area. It happened on SC 41 just north of the Mingo Exxon gas station at 11 a.m. The driver of a 2009 tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the road...
WMBF
This Is Carolina: Double Dutch Group Takes Grand Strand by Storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two 50-foot plastic clothesline from a hardware store is what initially bonded the group of women. Forty-somethings who enjoy their favorite childhood pastimes that include Double Dutch, hula hoop, African hopscotch and a little Tweedlee Dee. The women are part of the 40+ Double Dutch Club, an international organization that focuses on fun, fitness and fellowship.
wpde.com
Semi driver dies trying to avoid stopped vehicle in roadway in Georgetown County: SCHP
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The driver of a tractor-trailer died Thursday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The semi was headed northbound on SC-41, when at around 11 a.m., the driver came across a vehicle stopped in the roadway near...
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
Crews responding to deadly crash involving overturned log truck near Nesmith
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews in Georgetown County responded around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to a deadly crash with entrapment involving an overturned log truck. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident happened on SC-41 near Van Vlake Drive in the Nesmith area. The driver of a log truck was traveling north […]
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area. The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th […]
WMBF
1 dead after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler in Horry County, SCHP says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. According to SCHP, a 2018 18-wheeler was traveling south on SE...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
wpde.com
12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
wpde.com
Police say 'no threat' in area of CCU where carjacking took place; Suspect still wanted
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway police responded to carjacking at Conway Medical Center on Singleton Ridge Road that happened earlier Thursday morning. Officers are now looking for a suspect that is believed to be a white man, around 50-years-old, who was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants, and a dark ball cap.
wpde.com
Jeep Jam returns to Myrtle Beach this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Jeeps will be cruising the Myrtle Beach coast this weekend as Jeep Jam returns. This is the event's fifth year and more than 2,500 Jeeps and 100 vendors out for the three-day event. One vendor from Murrells Inlet is heading to the beach to...
wpde.com
Pennsylvania couple reunited with lost dog after Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family who got into a car crash in Florence while on a family road trip was able to reunite with their runaway dog. They were driving from Pennsylvania to Charleston and as they were getting on the I-95 exit in Florence County they got into a really bad car crash.
WMBF
Deputies: Horry County man charged in April shooting wanted after not appearing in court
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man charged with attempted murder is now wanted after allegedly not appearing in court. The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for 26-year-old Taejohn Shaheem Johnson. Johnson was arrested earlier this year in connection to an April 20 shooting...
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
Man climbs over perimeter gate, gets onto runway at Myrtle Beach airport, authorities say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday after climbing over a perimeter gate and going onto the runway at Myrtle Beach International Airport, an airport spokesman said. The man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident and charged with “entry on another’s pasture or other lands after […]
