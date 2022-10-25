Read full article on original website
REALIST
3d ago
Look….Look….Over Here….💀 before you know it she’ll claim it’s racist if he doesn’t get the job 😂
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football announces 2023 scheduleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football offer high-profile 2024 RBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Nick Henrich out for seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
3 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-star quarterback visit is an earth shaker
Nebraska football recruiting has had a lot of twists and turns in October but the biggest twist this weekend is the surprise visit from a 5-star quarterback prospect that the Huskers had thought they had lost any chance of landing. While there’s talk that the visit doesn’t mean that Dylan Raiola is actually rethinking his commitment to Ohio State, it’s a foot in the door.
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph shocks with his high school outreach
Nebraska football coaches going back to Bill Callahan have talked a big game about “locking down the state” but this time, Mickey Joseph might actually be doing it. It turns out that offering a ton of in-state players over the last few weeks is just part of a master plan.
Nebraska Football Recruiting: RB target decommits from Tulane
One of the top running back Nebraska football recruiting targets is now a free agent as a former Tulane commit has opened things up again. 3-star Tulane commit Arnold Barnes announced that he’s opening up his recruiting on Friday morning. There are a couple of things to take away...
Dave Feit: Irresistible Mickey Joseph Meets Immovable Nebraska
Lift this team to bowl eligibility? That’s asking a lot of the Huskers’ interim head coach.
Nebraska Football: Sellout streak continues teetering on the brink
The Nebraska football sellout streak continues with Saturday’s contest against 17th-ranked Illinois. However, it appears as though the streak is still teetering on the brink. There are two more home games after the matchup against the Illini, and at the moment, neither has sold out. It does appear as...
Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss
One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: JUCO target announcing commit soon
Mickey Joseph’s Nebraska football recruiting apparatus got its first big win last Saturday in Malachi Coleman. Could it be getting another one in JUCO defensive line target Anterio Thompson this weekend?. The Iowa Western C.C. player would be a big get for a team that is trying to rebuild...
Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
knopnews2.com
2023 Nebraska Football schedule released
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
VOLLEYBALL: No. 1 Nebraska at No. 5 Wisconsin Tonight
The winner will hold the top spot in the Big Ten standings
wearemillardsouth.com
New Football Coach Brings Wisdom
With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Omaha North High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
waynedailynews.com
NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced
LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
earnthenecklace.com
Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
FanSided
293K+
Followers
558K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4