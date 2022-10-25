ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

REALIST
3d ago

Look….Look….Over Here….💀 before you know it she’ll claim it’s racist if he doesn’t get the job 😂

FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-star quarterback visit is an earth shaker

Nebraska football recruiting has had a lot of twists and turns in October but the biggest twist this weekend is the surprise visit from a 5-star quarterback prospect that the Huskers had thought they had lost any chance of landing. While there’s talk that the visit doesn’t mean that Dylan Raiola is actually rethinking his commitment to Ohio State, it’s a foot in the door.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball: Former Husker fired by Ole Miss

One of the great former stars of Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball is in quite a spot of trouble. One week after being suspended by Ole Miss, Kayla Banwarth has been officially fired. While the reason for the firing isn’t known, the school moved rather quickly in the investigation that saw the...
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral

On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

2023 Nebraska Football schedule released

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten Conference announced its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, with Nebraska set to play host to five conference games next fall. Nebraska will begin the season with a Big Ten game for the fourth consecutive season, opening at Minnesota on Thursday, Aug. 31....
LINCOLN, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
wearemillardsouth.com

New Football Coach Brings Wisdom

With a dad for a coach and a mom for an educator, new head football coach Ty Wisdom always knew he wanted to be a coach, but his path to where he is now wasn’t what he dreamt up as a little kid. After graduating from Lexington High School,...
OMAHA, NE
247Sports

Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman

Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
High School Football PRO

Grand Island, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Omaha North High School football team will have a game with Grand Island High School on October 28, 2022, 16:45:00.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

NSAA District Volleyball Pairings Announced

LINCOLN – With Subdistrict tournaments in the books, 16 teams have been re-seeded and will play a winner-take-all District final this weekend. According to a release from the NSAA, District Championship high school volleyball matches will be played on Saturday, October 29. The Wakefield Trojans sit 24-9 and have...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm

OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Clay Ostarly Leaving Gray Television: Where Is the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

After meteorologist Clay Ostarly announced on social media that he would reveal some big news at the month’s end, his viewers eagerly awaited the announcement. And now the Omaha meteorologist has announced he is leaving Gray Television for an exciting career opportunity. His regular viewers naturally want to know where the chief meteorologist is going and if the new opportunity will also take him away from Omaha. Find out what Clay Ostarly said about leaving Gray Television and where he is now.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

FanSided

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

