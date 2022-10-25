ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

WLBT

Things To Know Thursday, October 27

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Carthage accident involves full school bus

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
CARTHAGE, MS
WDAM-TV

Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting

LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
LEFLORE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Former Governor Injured in Yazoo Wreck

Photo credit: Rogelio V. Solis – The Associated Press. Haley Barbour is in a Jackson hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Yazoo County. The Highway Patrol says the former governor was on a county road near his home Wednesday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a dog and his SUV overturned. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MHP says Barbour’s injuries were not life threatening and he’s in stable condition.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WKYT 27

Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
BATESVILLE, MS

