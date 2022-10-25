Read full article on original website
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, October 27
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on...
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
WLBT
Carthage accident involves full school bus
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) - A school bus carrying 40 children rolled over after colliding with a car Thursday afternoon in Carthage. The car’s driver was airlifted to UMMC in Jackson with unknown injuries. No children appeared to be seriously injured, according to Tommy Malone, Leak County Emergency Management Agency...
WDAM-TV
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two brothers were arrested in Forrest County Wednesday night after law enforcement agencies conducted a search warrant. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the Hattiesburg Police Department, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted the sheriff’s office in executing the warrant at a home on North 38th Avenue in Hattiesburg as a part of a joint investigation.
actionnews5.com
Central BBQ opens doors in Southaven
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The newest Central BBQ location has opened its doors. Their first location in Southaven opened Thursday at Silo Square off of Getwell Road. It’s their seventh location and first in Mississippi.
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
1 killed, 1 injured in Leflore County shooting
LEFLORE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in Leflore County. The Greenwood Commonwealth reported the shooting happened on U.S. 49 between Sidon and Cruger on Tuesday, October 25. According to Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders, two people were shot in a vehicle. One victim died at […]
14 accused of PPP fraud, money laundering in Marshall, DeSoto County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Fourteen people in Marshall County and DeSoto County were arrested Wednesday for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain funds through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. The funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the Coronavirus pandemic. According to […]
breezynews.com
Former Governor Injured in Yazoo Wreck
Photo credit: Rogelio V. Solis – The Associated Press. Haley Barbour is in a Jackson hospital recovering from injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Yazoo County. The Highway Patrol says the former governor was on a county road near his home Wednesday afternoon when he swerved to avoid a dog and his SUV overturned. He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center. MHP says Barbour’s injuries were not life threatening and he’s in stable condition.
Memphis Police car appears to be doing donuts in parking lot in viral video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is under fire after a video of an officer doing what appears to be donuts went viral. We know all too well the issue of reckless driving and the need for police to fight it, but was this officer doing it himself?
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
WTOK-TV
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
WKYT 27
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky missing person case ended with a deadly shooting in Mississippi. Kentucky State Police had been looking for a 37-year-old Laurel County woman since she was last seen on Friday. It was suspected she was in the company of her estranged husband, 42-year-old Ronnie L. Martin. People who know the couple say they were separated.
Receding waters along Mississippi River reveal old casino riverboat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The receding waters along the Mississippi river continue to reveal new and old treasures, including an old casino riverboat. In Lake McKellar, all of the Diamond Lady Riverboat can now be viewed above water, from hull to mast. The 31-year-old Diamond Lady Riverboat was christened in...
DeSoto Times Today
14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud
Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
One dead in LeFlore County shooting
A person dies in an early morning shooting in LeFlore County, Okla., on October 25.
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
