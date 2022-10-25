Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Share the Warmth overnight shelter reopens for season
Hillsdale County’s emergency overnight shelter will open for its fifth season on Nov. 1. “Our mission is to provide a warm, safe place for people to get out of the cold at night in Hillsdale County,” said Penny Myers, executive director of Share the Warmth of Hillsdale County. “There should never be nowhere to go.”
wlen.com
Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022
Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
Jackson Pizza Factory owner hosting Halloween event on Monday
Jackson Pizza Factory owner Brent Harmon is hosting a Halloween event. It’s happening at their location on 800 Waterloo St., Monday from 5-10 p.m.
Some of The Dead Allegedly Don’t Rest In One Lansing Cemetery
Cemeteries are some of the most peaceful places in the world. Unless of course the dead are not resting well. While Elmwood Cemetery in Detroit is the states oldest, there is some creepy history with Lansing's burial grounds. The oldest cemetery in Lansing is North. It cost the Delhi Township...
WILX-TV
Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center to get superhero visit
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Batman, Wonder Woman, and other superheroes from the League of Enchantment will visit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center to make a special Halloween visit to young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center who are unable to go out trick-or-treating. “Halloween can...
It’s not open yet, but Jackson Pizza Factory is giving back with free Halloween event
JACKSON, MI – The restaurant has not reopened yet, but the owner of Jackson Pizza Factory is hosting a Halloween event to give back to the community. Owner Brent Harmon is putting on the free Halloween event from 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, outside the restaurant, 800 N. Waterloo St., for families to stop by when they are trick-or-treating.
Fire displaces person living in shed near downtown Jackson
JACKSON, MI - A person living in a shed in Jackson was displaced by a fire Thursday morning, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a small fire at 7:31 a.m., Oct. 27 in the 600 block of Quarry Street near downtown, according to the Jackson Fire Department. Upon arrival,...
awesomemitten.com
Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!
If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
wkar.org
Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition
This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
Jackson nonprofit looking for volunteers to clear up historic cemetery
One Jackson nonprofit, People for the Parks and Trails, is looking to help clean up a historic cemetery just in time for Halloween.
Jackson’s House of Taco set to close after 43 years
"A lot of small businesses don't make it and we found a way to make it work. Not because of me but because of everybody that's worked here," said Minix.
WILX-TV
State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
WILX-TV
‘There have been fatalities’ - Train bridge in Grand Ledge sees rise in trespassing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Oak Park in Grand Ledge is a popular spot for high school senior pictures, nature walks and potentially deadly trespassing. An active train bridge, a trestle, has seen its share of trespassing despite warning signs. “You’ll see some standing on the bridge, sitting on the bridge,”...
Body found at Michigan bank drive-thru, police say
Employees with Consumers Energy were working around 2:40 p.m. and called 911 after they saw a body on the ground that was not moving.
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society seeks donations following large-scale cat rescue in Lansing neighborhood
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is seeking donations to help cover its large-scale cat rescue mission at Mill Pond Village. Background: Capital Area Humane Society expected to trap more than 100 cats overnight at Mill Pond Village. The shelter picked up dozens of cats Monday and...
WILX-TV
East Lansing police recover stolen pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in East Lansing and are missing a pumpkin, you may find it at the police station. Background: Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear. The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a slew of Halloween decorations that have been...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Healthies of Hillsdale moves to new location
Local smoothie bar Healthies of Hillsdale relocated earlier this month after the lease at its previous location expired. Sierra Cady, the owner and operator of the business since it opened in 2019, moved the smoothie bar from 77 N. Broad St. to 4 S. Howell St. on Oct. 8. The address was once home to Small Town Sweet Boutique, which closed its Hillsdale location on July 2.
WILX-TV
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
WILX-TV
Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
