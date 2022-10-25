ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

100.7 WITL

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Share the Warmth overnight shelter reopens for season

Hillsdale County’s emergency overnight shelter will open for its fifth season on Nov. 1. “Our mission is to provide a warm, safe place for people to get out of the cold at night in Hillsdale County,” said Penny Myers, executive director of Share the Warmth of Hillsdale County. “There should never be nowhere to go.”
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee County Area Halloween Activities, 2022

Adrian, MI – The Halloween season is here, and there are plenty of activities for the Lenawee County community to enjoy! Here is a list of everything that has been submitted to WLEN:. Suburban Chevrolet of Clinton at 1070 W US-12 in Clinton will hold their Trunk or Treat...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center to get superhero visit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Batman, Wonder Woman, and other superheroes from the League of Enchantment will visit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center to make a special Halloween visit to young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center who are unable to go out trick-or-treating. “Halloween can...
LANSING, MI
awesomemitten.com

Don’t Miss Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City in 2022!

If you’re someone who loves getting in the holiday spirit before the calendar hits December, then you need to put Lansing’s Silver Bells in the City on your bucket list this winter. The annual Silver Bells in the City is held the Friday before Thanksgiving each year. The...
LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Public can tour Mt. Hope School in Lansing before demolition

This Friday, the Lansing School District will open the doors to one of its oldest buildings a final time for people to say goodbye. The Mt. Hope STEAM Magnet School was built in 1949. It’s scheduled to be torn down next year as part of a plan to demolish and...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing police recover stolen pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in East Lansing and are missing a pumpkin, you may find it at the police station. Background: Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear. The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a slew of Halloween decorations that have been...
EAST LANSING, MI
hillsdalecollegian.com

Healthies of Hillsdale moves to new location

Local smoothie bar Healthies of Hillsdale relocated earlier this month after the lease at its previous location expired. Sierra Cady, the owner and operator of the business since it opened in 2019, moved the smoothie bar from 77 N. Broad St. to 4 S. Howell St. on Oct. 8. The address was once home to Small Town Sweet Boutique, which closed its Hillsdale location on July 2.
HILLSDALE, MI
WILX-TV

House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon. A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m. The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Trick or Treat on the Square Brings Halloween fun to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get your costumes ready as Trick or Treat on the Square returns to Downtown Lansing Monday, October 28 from 5-7 pm. This year’s Trick-or-Treat event focuses on families trick-or-treating at local businesses as they shop, dine, and support Downtown Lansing businesses along the 100-300 blocks of South Washington Square.
LANSING, MI

