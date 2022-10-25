Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News
The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady
Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options
With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
Yardbarker
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn
As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
Emma: After dealing Robert Quinn, Bears have intriguing chance to also acquire talent at trade deadline
First-year general manager Ryan Poles and the Bears have the flexibility to search for new talent on the trade market as players are shopped by other teams. Here are three players who would fit the Bears and whom they could pursue.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Cleveland Browns may trade away veteran players to recoup picks: Reports
The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, but what could it mean for the Cleveland Browns?
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News
Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Chiefs Are Trading For Notable Wide Receiver This Thursday
The Kansas City Chiefs continue adding weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The AFC West franchise has reportedly acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants. All the Chiefs have to give up to get him is a third-round compensatory pick and 2023 sixth-round ...
