Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Announce Major Personal News

The next great athlete to come from the Watt family is finally here. Star soccer player Kealia and NFL star JJ Watt welcomed their first child together tonight. Koa James Watt - if he so chooses - could become the next great Watt in a line of star athletes. "Love...
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Celtics Rumors: Boston ‘Poking Around’ At Possible Trade Options

With just four games played and 78 remaining for the Boston Celtics, reports indicate president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and the front office are potentially seeking further depth addition. During an 18-point loss against the Chicago Bulls, the Celtics front court struggles had snowballed throughout the night. Against the...
Mac Jones facing accusations of pulling dirty move

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is keeping his starting job for at least one more week, but he may find himself in hot water for a different reason. Jones faced some scrutiny Wednesday as video went viral of the New England Patriots quarterback sliding to avoid a tackle in Monday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. During his slide, Jones appeared to kick out at Bears safety Jaquan Brisker in an unnatural way, leading some to question whether there was intent on Jones’ part.
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts reacts to team trading for Robert Quinn

As if there were any questions about the focus of the Philadelphia Eagles this year, Howie Roseman made another win-now move ahead of the NFL trade deadline. For the small cost of a fourth-round draft pick the Eagles added three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, Robert Quinn. The news was celebrated...
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter Unhappy News

Prior to Game 4 of the ALCS, New York Yankees players watched highlights of the franchise's epic collapse against the Boston Red Sox in 2004. The Yankees gave up a 3-0 series lead to the Red Sox in that series. New York was trailing Houston, 3-0, heading into Game 4 of this year's ALCS. The highlights of the series were supposed to motivate the players.
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference

Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
