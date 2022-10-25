Read full article on original website
College football 2022 Week 9 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
Week 9 will be the last week of games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, so the focus will be on games that could potentially impact those teams. The 2022 college football season has now reached the point of critical mass. The season’s first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 1, and this week’s games will have a lot to say about how the committee views some of the top teams in the country.
If Notre Dame wants to salvage its season, it starts with Syracuse
A road win over Syracuse would be a great start toward salvaging Notre Dame’s lost season. It has not been easy for Marcus Freeman at Notre Dame, but a huge road victory over Syracuse would certainly help him salvage a trying first year at the helm in South Bend.
Anthony Davis shows true colors as Lakers get thumped without Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers won’t have Russell Westbrook to kick around anymore. Well, at least not in this game. After shouldering a ton of the blame for the loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, he was held out in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 9
We’re building towards a huge crescendo in November leading to the Playoff, but our college football upset picks for Week 9 show teams are still in danger. As several ranked teams were out of action last week, the simple opportunities for upset were a bit scarce. But that didn’t stop us from getting a couple results that shocked the college football world, perhaps most notably LSU laying a hurting on Ole Miss. There were also close calls for Clemson and TCU, but they ultimately survived.
Georgia football: College GameDay spurns Cocktail Party for obvious reasons
Georgia football won’t see ESPN’s College GameDay this week in Jacksonville for a good reason. However, it has been eight weeks of football without the crew visiting the reigning national champions, and that doesn’t feel right. GameDay is going to the Jackson State-Southern game this week, which...
Cubs: Another offseason brings yet another hitting coach shakeup
If you’re someone who deeply values job security, it’s safe to say hitting coach of the Chicago Cubs isn’t the position for you. In what’s become an annual tradition, the North Siders are parting ways with their hitting coach, making it 14 individuals to hold the position since 2012.
Game day updates: Findlay at Perrysburg football
Here are updates from Friday’s high school football playoff game between Perrysburg and Findlay. This story will be updated following each quarter. PREGAME In a first-round Division I, Region 2 matchup, future Northern Lakes League member Findlay (5-5) will travel to face 10th-ranked NLL champion Perrysburg (9-1) at the Yellow Jackets' Steinecker Stadium. In Week 2 this season, Perrysburg traveled down I-75 south and beat the Trojans, 49-21, in a nonleague game. It was the Jacket's third straight win over Findlay after a 28-14 victory last year, and a 42-16 triumph in 2019.
Michigan should cruise over Michigan State, but the rivalry looms large
Michigan is the better team, but Michigan State has every reason to believe it can play spoiler. Michigan should beat Michigan State to win the Paul Bunyan Trophy, but what if Tuck coming?. No. 4 Michigan is 7-0 and very much on a collision course with Ohio State for who...
When is Tyree Jackson Coming Back?
Another day passes, and we don’t know any more about Tyree Jackson’s injury than we did a few days ago. We wouldn’t deem that as being frustrating. He might, but we won’t. There are times when one might ask if it’s better to end the experiment. That probably isn’t the case either, but for a six-foot-seven quarterback turned tight end, being on the Philadelphia Eagles‘ injured reserve has to feel like the NFL’s version of football limbo.
