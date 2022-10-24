Read full article on original website
Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…
Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Zinke discusses voter turnout, Putin, Fentanl traffiking
Former United States Secretary of the Interior and current Republican candidate for Montana's open seat in the House of Representatives Ryan Zinke joined Townsquare Media this morning. Right out of the gate, Zinke stressed the importance of voter turnout. "When people don't care and have given up we have much larger problems than this election," Zinke told Townsquare Media's Tom O'Neill.
“Not On My Watch”- Montana Gov on CDC, COVID Shots for Kids
"Not on my watch." That was the response from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) when it comes to the CDC attempting to force the COVID shot on kids during annual school vaccinations. Gov. Gianforte: I trust parents to raise their kids and do what's best for their kids' health. On...
3 Ways To Get Away from Crowds in Montana’s Wilderness
What Do You Do When People Infiltrate your Favorite Outdoors Spot in Montana?. Several years ago, I was hiking with a friend near Breckinridge, Colorado. We were only a couple hours outside of the Denver area and figured we would see quite a few people. Rising early, around 5:30 in...
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group
Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
NICU Doc Weighs in on Supporting LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Outlandish Reasons Why Montana is 4th Most Dangerous State to Drive
According to research conducted by the personal injury law firm We Win, Montana ranks near the top on the list of states most dangerous to drive in. They analyzed data regarding vehicle deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The numbers indicate Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are the top three deadliest to drive in, followed by Montana at #4.
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
The Federalist: Liz Cheney’s Plan to Divide the GOP Failed
Liz Cheney's plan to divide the GOP has failed. That's the bottom line from a great piece at TheFederalist.com. I would add that not only has Liz Cheney's effort to divide the GOP failed, but in two weeks we will see that Marc Racicot's efforts to divide the GOP and help the Democrats in Montana has also failed.
Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software
Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms
A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo
With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana
If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
Montana Attorney General Warns About Fentanyl Disguised as Candy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With Halloween approaching, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking parents to be watchful about what their children bring home when they trick or treat this Halloween. Knudsen said he does not want to alarm parents, but some of the fentanyl tablets coming into Montana...
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana
We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
