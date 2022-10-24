ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Legislator Talks About LR 131 and Taxing Veterans

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - State legislator Brad Tschida appeared on the Thursday Talk Back show to answer questions from listeners as he runs for the State Senate in District 49. Tschida was asked by a caller about the controversial Legislative Referendum 131. He read part of the initiative’s ballot...
How Influential are Montana Voters? A New Study Says…

Election Day is only a little over two weeks away, and some folks my age may find it useless to go out and vote. I believe that this is due to the belief that Montana's vote isn't as powerful as in other states like California or Texas. But, a new study may prove that theory wrong, because Montana's vote in Gubernatorial and federal Senate elections may be stronger and more influential than others may think.
Zinke discusses voter turnout, Putin, Fentanl traffiking

Former United States Secretary of the Interior and current Republican candidate for Montana's open seat in the House of Representatives Ryan Zinke joined Townsquare Media this morning. Right out of the gate, Zinke stressed the importance of voter turnout. "When people don't care and have given up we have much larger problems than this election," Zinke told Townsquare Media's Tom O'Neill.
Patagonia Gets DRAGGED After Supporting Montana Enviro Group

Bottom Line Up Front: The Patagonia clothing company has basically turned in a radical Left wing virtue-signaling corporation. They're using their big money to fund radical Left-wing causes. They sent out a tweet urging their followers to support a group called 350 Montana, and immediately started getting DRAGGED by their followers on Twitter.
NICU Doc Weighs in on Supporting LR 131 in Montana

If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
Outlandish Reasons Why Montana is 4th Most Dangerous State to Drive

According to research conducted by the personal injury law firm We Win, Montana ranks near the top on the list of states most dangerous to drive in. They analyzed data regarding vehicle deaths per 100,000 people and per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The numbers indicate Mississippi, South Carolina, and Arkansas are the top three deadliest to drive in, followed by Montana at #4.
Montana SOS Calls for Answers on China & Election Software

Bottom Line Up Front: Montana's Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen sent a letter seeking answers on potential connections with China and US election online voting software. Background: Earlier this week we told you about an election software company in the US that has ties to the Communist Chinese Party. Their top executive was recently arrested. Roy McKenzie with the conservative news website "Western Montana News" reported that Montana had a contract with that company for our electronic overseas voting.
Cracking Down on “Pay-to-Play” in Montana Courtrooms

A controversy involving the state Supreme Court race in the 2022 Montana elections is renewing calls for campaign finance reform involving judges receiving campaign contributions from the lawyers appearing before their court. State Senator Brad Molnar (R-Laurel), who is known for a fierce independent streak in the state legislature, says...
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It

As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
Montana Receiving Ideas to Improve Safety on Highway 93 South of Lolo

With growing traffic problems and the potential for even more development in the coming years, finding safety solutions along U-S 93 in the Lolo-to-Florence corridor won't be cheap. And it's likely going to take a mix of changes. Initial ideas have included barriers to prevent head-on collisions, more turn pockets, and means to make it safer for traffic coming off side roads.
Survivor Speaks Out in Support of LR 131 in Montana

If you plan on voting in the November elections here in Montana, or if you've already received your ballot in the mail- you might be wondering how to vote on LR-131, "The Born Alive Infant Protection Act." The legislative referendum basically says that if a baby is born alive, even...
FEE’s Lawrence Reed Talks Freedom, Economics in Montana

We had a remarkable guest join us in our radio studios here in Montana Wednesday morning. If you're in the Billings area Wednesday night and read this in time- you can actually meet and hear Lawrence Reed, the President Emeritus of FEE, the Foundation for Economic Education at Rocky Mountain College at 7 p.m. He is speaking at an event for the Frontier Institute, a free market think tank based here in Montana. Click here for free ticket info.
