Adam Montgomery facing murder charge in death of his daughter Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of once missing Harmony Montgomery is facing serious criminal charges in connection with the murder of his young daughter.

Adam Montgomery, 31, of Manchester, New Hampshire, waived his arraignment Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses.

Evidence uncovered during the course of an investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony, 5, in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced Monday. He then allegedly destroyed and disposed of Harmony’s body sometime between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020, in an effort to hide evidence of the crime from law enforcement officials.

“I know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless child than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory,” an emotional Aldenberg said. “Just take a few moments out of your day to say something nice to a child, give him or her a hug...Just simply tell them that you love them and that you will protect them.”

Formella and Aldenberg did not say if Harmony’s remains have been recovered.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu made a vow to make sure Harmony’s case is seen through until the end.

“New Hampshire is leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice for Harmony,” said Sununu. “A huge thank you to the tireless dedication of law enforcement and their unwavering efforts. We have full confidence they will ensure Adam Montgomery is held accountable for his evil actions.”

In August, the missing person’s case shifted to a homicide investigation when authorities said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Police say they first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother both previously pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Adam was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been behind bars since January.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

Additional details on what led to Adam’s arrest are expected to be revealed during his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the death of Harmony is urged to contact Manchester Police Department 603-203-6060.

An investigation remains ongoing.

