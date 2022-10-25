Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Shutterstock to integrate OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 and launch fund for contributor artists
The partnership between Shutterstock and OpenAI will see the latter’s DALL-E 2 image-generating AI system integrating with Shutterstock content and made available to Shutterstock users worldwide — with the integration slated to launch “in the coming months”. AI-generated imagery refers to machine learning technology that’s been...
CNBC
YouTube's shrinking ad business is an ominous sign for the battered online ad market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
The Verge
Microsoft’s great OneNote merge begins with a single app in the Windows store
Microsoft has been unifying its OneNote and OneNote for Windows 10 apps into a single app over the past year, and now there’s only one version of OneNote in the Windows store. The great OneNote merge, as I call it, has seen some features from the UWP OneNote for Windows 10 app arrive in the traditional OneNote desktop app, alongside a visual refresh, too.
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals you can already get at Best Buy
It’s still October, but we’re already hearing about big Black Friday deals. One of the early offenders is Best Buy, which began marking down a large batch of gadgets earlier this week on October 24th. It’ll add more price cuts once actual Black Friday comes around on the day after Thanksgiving in the US, but barring some items selling out, many of the deals you’ll find below should last through Black Friday.
The Verge
YouTube’s finally adding more separation between shorts and regular videos
YouTube is updating its website and app so Shorts, live streams, and regular videos each have their own tab on a creator’s channel, instead of being thrown together in a single list (via 9to5Google). In a support post, the company says the change is based on user feedback, and that it’ll “make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page.”
The Verge
Snapchat is cutting payments for Spotlight content again
Snapchat is decreasing the reward money creators can get when they make content for the platform’s TikTok competitor — again. Business Insider reports that the pot of cash up for grabs for users making Spotlight videos now sits at millions of dollars per year. In February, Snap said it was offering up millions a month to creators making high-performing short-form videos for Spotlight. Even that was a dip from when Spotlight first launched in the fall of 2020, and Snap made splashy promises of paying out $1 million a day for a period of time to people making TikTok-style videos.
The Verge
People are pretending to be laid-off Twitter employees carrying boxes outside of HQ
In videos circulating on Twitter Friday morning, two men carrying boxes are seen standing near the entrance to Twitter’s San Francisco building, claiming to have been laid off by Elon Musk, who officially took over the company Thursday evening. There are plenty of problems with what these two men...
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will have a ‘content moderation council’
Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner, says the company is setting up a council to make important moderation decisions at the company. In a tweet on Friday, Musk said the “council” will have “widely diverse viewpoints” and that “no major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”
The Verge
Instagram and Facebook are down for some people
It’s not just you — Instagram and Facebook appear to be completely down for some users, as indicated by reports from Downdetector.com, as well as staff members at The Verge. While not everyone appears to be affected and some people can load all of Meta’s services without an issue, users outside the US, as well as some US residents on the West Coast, appear to be having more problems.
The Verge
Nothing’s new Ear Stick earbuds are a stripped-back alternative to its debut Ear 1
A little over a year after Nothing announced its debut pair of true wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 1, it’s following them up with the Nothing Ear Stick. The new earbuds are less of a successor and more of a stripped-down alternative, with a couple of absent features and a lower price tag. They are to the Ear 1 what Apple’s AirPods are to its AirPods Pro. The Nothing Ear Stick will be widely available starting November 4th, when they’ll cost $99. As of today, the Ear 1 earbuds cost $149, and they will remain on sale alongside the Ear Stick in Nothing’s lineup.
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
Hinge plans to add video verification feature as ‘romance scams’ soar
Match Group dating app Hinge is rolling out a new verification feature next month that will allow users to prove who they say they are by filming a short video selfie, Wired reports. The optional feature will prompt users to record a short clip, which Match Group will then compare against the photos posted on their profiles using a combination of machine learning tools and human moderation. If a user passes the test, their profile gets a “Verified” badge, providing an additional assurance to would-be daters.
The Verge
Google wants Meet to run on more devices and work better with Zoom
Google is trying to spread its Meet videoconferencing software to more devices and to make the hardware meant for Meet more compatible with Zoom. On Wednesday, the company announced that its enterprise version of Meet will be coming to devices running Android, where it’s traditionally run on ChromeOS. The...
The Future of Automation Requires Visual Media Management Now
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Unleash live, one of the world’s leading A.I. video analytics platforms, announced today a major release of media management capabilities to make using the platform more powerful and intuitive for enterprise, public safety and government organizations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005067/en/ Having a centralized home for all visual media assets captured by CCTV, field workers using smart phones and drones prepares organizations for the inevitable adoption of automating visual data insights even if automation is not on your agenda - yet. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
You don’t have to be a genius to swap the band on the Pixel Watch — but it helps.
Google’s new smartwatch has a proprietary strap mount that looks great, but can be a little tricky to navigate when you want to switch out bands. So we thought we’d offer some advice on the easiest way to deal with it.
The Verge
Microsoft says more than 20 million people have used Xbox Cloud Gaming
More than 20 million people have streamed games using Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Tuesday during the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. That’s double the 10 million figure Microsoft shared earlier this year, just before Epic Games and Microsoft partnered up to bring Fortnite to Xbox Cloud Gaming.
The Verge
Surface defined 10 years of Windows PCs — can Microsoft nail the next 10, too?
“The bottom of Surface RT batteries were glued onto the magnesium chassis,” Ralf Groene, head of Windows and devices research and design, recalled in an interview with The Verge. “So he takes a screwdriver and pries the battery open and then he pierces it and it pops!” There was smoke, fire. The whole building got shut down.
The Verge
A brief history of Elon Musk sabotaging Matt Levine’s time off
Matt Levine would like you to know that Elon Musk does not actually ruin all of his vacations. Sure, he was at Sesame Place, the theme park just outside Philadelphia, with his kids when Musk announced his Twitter bid, and then stayed up until midnight that night to get his newsletter, Money Stuff, out. But that was kind of fun! “My life has not been ruined by having to write about Elon Musk on Saturdays,” the former mergers and acquisitions lawyer told me. And in M&A, everything happens on the weekend.
The Verge
Elon Musk seems to feel at home inside Twitter’s HQ as ‘Chief Twit’
With about 48 hours to go in the judge-mandated timeline to close his deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has arrived at the company’s San Francisco base of operations and is certainly walking around like he owns the place, which gives off the vibe that, soon, he really will.
The Verge
Here’s when your Samsung phone or tablet might get Android 13
A One UI 5.0 release schedule has reportedly appeared on the Korean-language version of Samsung’s Members App. It gives us a good indication of when the stable version of the Android 13-based update could arrive for Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy phones and tablets in South Korea and, eventually, the US and Europe.
