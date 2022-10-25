ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
Oshkosh school board votes to demolish historic school

OSHKOSH — After months of debate, the Oshkosh Area School District voted unanimously Wednesday evening to demolish the historic Merrill school building. The Merrill building currently contains an elementary and middle school section. The school was 121 years old and dates back to 1901. A 2020 referendum approved $107...
