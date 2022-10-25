Read full article on original website
NBC26
Wisconsin gains another Antetokounmpo with start of Herd season
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd is getting ready for season number five, after a disappointing season last year. Last season, the team finished 8-24, with most people blaming COVID for the poor season. A number of players were called up to the NBA as fill-ins, which lead...
NBC26
Southern Door Eagles taking next step under Hall of Fame head coach Mark Jonas
BRUSSELS — When state Hall of Fame head coach Mark Jonas took over the Southern Door Eagles program this year, he brought a winning mindset. “A new coach with new philosophies – he comes down and brings a winning spirit and culture to the team,” said Eagles senior linebacker Taylor Schaefer.
NBC26
Oshkosh school board votes to demolish historic school
OSHKOSH — After months of debate, the Oshkosh Area School District voted unanimously Wednesday evening to demolish the historic Merrill school building. The Merrill building currently contains an elementary and middle school section. The school was 121 years old and dates back to 1901. A 2020 referendum approved $107...
