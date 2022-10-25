Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Former Tigers first-round pick now a free agent
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers first-round pick Beau Burrows is now a free agent. The 26-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2022 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, posting a 7.18 ERA in 100 1/3 innings. He was added to the 40-man roster after the...
KMOV
Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
MLive.com
Tigers’ new president putting stamp on front office
DETROIT -- The offseason hasn’t begun and the hard part -- building a winning roster for 2023 -- is only beginning. But new Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has started making his imprint on the club’s organizational structure. The biggest move came this week with...
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder DFA’d by Mariners
Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Derek Hill is back on the waiver wire. Hill, who was designated for assignment by the Tigers and claimed off waivers by the Seattle Mariners in August, was DFA’d by the Mariners on Wednesday. The M’s made the move to claim Kansas City Royals pitcher...
Cardinals Reportedly Making Major Coaching Staff Changes
The St. Louis Cardinals' coaching staff will look very different, that's for sure. Earlier this week, the Miami Marlins hired Skip Schumaker as their manager. He spent the 2022 season as a bench coach for the Cardinals. On Wednesday, it was announced that Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert will not...
WZZM 13
Locked On Tigers: Rob Metzler and Akil Baddoo Detroit Tigers player breakdowns
Today we discuss the Detroit Tigers new Assistant General Manager Rob Metzler. We talk about his resume and his role on the team going forward.
Mike Maddux Among Major Departures From Cardinals Coaching Staff
Cardinals coaching staff undergoing major changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cardinals coaching staff will look a lot different in 2023. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is stepping down and hitting coach Jeff Albert has opted not to return, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo. Additionally, bullpen coach Bryan...
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Are Making Some Serious Changes
Some big changes are coming for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2023, most notably with the coaching staff. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch revealed that both pitching coach Mike Maddux and hitting coach Jeff Albert would be stepping down from their roles. Losing Maddux is a tough situation...
Bruce Bochy Had Eye on Former Giants Coach
Former Giants coach Ron Wotus talked to former boss Bruce Bochy about the Texas Rangers bench coach role.
Cubs Make Yet Another Hitting Coach Change
The Cubs employed 14 different hitting coaches between 2012 and 2022. Now another change has been made.
Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros
Oz Ocampo was credited with finding some of the Houston Astros' top international talent.
