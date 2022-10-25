4 People Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Wharton County (Wharton County, TX)

Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Wharton County on Sunday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309.

The officials reported that a 2021 Ford F-150 struck a 2001 Peterbilt Truck Tractor.

The officials stated that the driver of the Ford, Neal Ward,77 was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officials confirmed that the passengers of the Ford, 58-year-old Kellyy Ward and 79-year-old Shirley Dolan were also pronounced dead at the scene.

75-year-old Linda Royal was transported to an El Campo hospital but was declared dead by the officials.

The driver of the Perterbilt identified as Mark Hajovsky, 54 was not injured in the crash.

It is unknown at the moment whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the fatal crash .

October 25, 2022

Source: Cross Road Today

