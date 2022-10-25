ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Weather-Atlantic

By Accuweather
 3 days ago

Tropical Weather-Atlantic for Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tracking a few areas

While there are no active tropical systems across the basin, AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor several areas for development.

After briefly becoming better organized yesterday, the tropical rainstorm that remains near Bermuda is moving into a less favorable environment for development. There is still a small chance that the

feature could develop into a tropical or subtropical system during the next 24 hours, though as it continues to the northwest, the chance for tropical development will continue to drop.

There remains a small chance for tropical or subtropical development in the southwestern Atlantic from later this week into the weekend. This feature could bring some rain and wind to Bermuda.

Lastly, although some computer modeling shows a tropical system developing in the southern Caribbean over the weekend, there is some worry that this could be overdone and the system may remain weaker

and struggle to form. There is a low chance for development in the southern Caribbean, though at this time we feel like the threat for a significant feature to develop remains small.

