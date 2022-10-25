Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
‘Ultimate Threat’: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Details Why Giants RB Saquon Barkley is Elite
Two of the NFL's biggest surprises clash on Sunday at Lumen Field, as the Seattle Seahawks (4-3) host the New York Giants for an NFC battle. A pair of teams thought to be league bottom-feeders are now squarely in the playoff hunt as Week 8 begins. The Giants have gotten to this point with relatively little star power, but it's the electric presence of running back Saquon Barkley that is clearly the exception.
Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Cowboys vs. Bears? Dak Prescott Confidence in Tony Pollard ‘Through the Roof’
With a kickoff time set for 12 PM (CT), the Dallas Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears and will do it potentially without their top running back. Ezekiel Elliott suffered an injury in the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions this past Sunday. After initially self-diagnosing himself with a knee "contusion," he's now missed two straight days of practice with what head coach Mike McCarthy described as a "knee sprain."
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Steelers LB T.J. Watt Not Ruling Out Return in Eagles Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers could have their reigning Defensive Player of the Year on the field for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. T.J. Watt spoke to the media for the first time since his Week 1 injury where he suffered a partially torn pectoral tendon. He returned to practice this week and was a participant in all drills during the team's final preparation day.
Lions’ Swift Is Expected to Play Versus Dolphins, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Lions star running back D’Andre Swift is expected to play on Sunday vs. the Dolphins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Swift initially suffered a shoulder sprain during their Week 3 game against the Vikings. Swift is one of the best players...
Buccaneers’ Barrett Suffered Torn Achilles, Out for Season, per Report
Buccaneers pass rusher Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the season after tests confirmed he tore his Achilles on Thursday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Barrett’s recovery is expected to last between 7-9 months. After Tampa Bay’s loss to Baltimore on Thursday, coach Todd Bowles admitted to...
Broncos Should Resist the Temptation to Hold a Fire-Sale
With the Denver Broncos disappointing for yet another year, fans are calling for the team to tear it down and start over. While there are a few players who could be traded for draft capital, it would be unwise to strip the team of valuable pieces completely. This team is...
Chase Claypool is the Steelers New JuJu Smith-Schuster
As the Pittsburgh Steelers offense yet again fails to impress in a loss over Miami, there has been a lot of rising tension building within the locker room. This week it was Steelers slot wide receiver Chase Claypool who had some choice words after the game. There are a lot...
After trade, Panthers creating new offensive identity
It took seven games, a major trade and a head coaching change, but the Carolina Panthers are finally creating an identity on offense. When interim head coach Steve Wilks took over two weeks ago, he told offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and his staff that he expects the team’s primary focus to be on running the football — regardless of the score.
I’m Not ‘Soft!’ Ezekiel Elliott OUT for Practice Again - Injury Update for Cowboys vs. Bears
FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are presently engaged in an exercise with which the two-time NFL rushing champion has great experience: The differences between "pain,'' "hurt,'' "injured'' and "out.''. “I think pain is temporary and I need to be out there with my guys,'' said Elliott after...
Joel Embiid Feels Time is Already Working Against 76ers
Last year, the Philadelphia 76ers only had the star guard James Harden for 21 games after they struck a mid-season trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Throughout the final stint of the 2021-2022 regular season, both Harden and Joel Embiid made it clear that the Sixers didn’t have enough time to master their on-court chemistry before the playoffs.
