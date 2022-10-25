Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saugerties sets public hearing on business district parking regs
Saugerties Code Enforcement Officer Eyal Saad responded to a resident’s request that the village increase the parking allowable in the business district from one space for every two units to three parking spaces for every two units. “That’s from one-half to one-and-a-half spaces,” he said. Saad offered a history of the Village Board’s inquiries into parking.
Plans Approved to Replace Beloved Hudson Valley Diner
It's the end of an era for a local landmark with lots of great memories. Two major projects were approved this week that will replace one local eyesore and create a new mecca for pot smokers. The Town of New Paltz has approved two projects this week that have been...
Saugerties campsite opponents seek Woodstock help
Concerned residents once again asked for Woodstock Town Board support in stopping Terramor, a proposed 75-site high-end camping project in West Saugerties, near the Woodstock town line. Richard Buck of Woodstock, who is also member of Residents Against Terramor, warned the Town Board at its October 18 meeting about the...
Metzger gathers county executives at press conference
Democratic Party electeds recently gathered to rally around one of their own at a press conference at the Senate House Garage in Kingston. Legislative chair Tracey Bartels, assemblymember Kevin Cahill and Kingston mayor Steve Noble were joined by county executives Daniel McCoy of Albany and George Latimer of Westchester to declare their endorsements for Jen Metzger, candidate for Ulster County executive.
New Paltz neighbors worried single-family house will become two-family nightmare
The Village of New Paltz Planning Board last week approved an application to change an existing single family residence into a two-family residence, but some neighbors are concerned about what the change might mean for the neighborhood. The 2,238 square-foot house owned by Jon Lazar sits on an 0.38-acre lot...
Ulster County to Award Additional $950,000
KINGSTON – The Office of the Ulster County Executive announced that through collaboration with the Ulster County Legislature and Ulster County Department of Economic Development, $1,000,000 of American Rescue Plan funding provided to Ulster County will be awarded to over 25 small- to medium-sized businesses creating a second small business assistance program for the County. The small business assistance program, known as the Ulster County Cares II Small Business Assistance program, released the application on September 30, 2022. Formal submissions will be accepted beginning October 31, 2022 – December 11, 2022. Informational webinars will be held via Zoom on October 25 and October 27.
Popular Ulster County Restaurant Named Small Business of 2022
Have you ever been to Big Indian in Ulster County? I know I have, but I feel like it’s been years since I’ve been there. The first time I went it was an accident. My friend and I had spent the day in Woodstock, then went for a ride and ended up in Bug Indian. It seemed like a cool area, but there wasn’t a whole lot going on. This was in the late 1970s, by the way. I remember seeing a building that I think was a restaurant, but I don’t remember eating there.
A Woodstock Halloween
The Woodstock Chamber of Arts and Commerce and The Secret City are partnering to bring the annual Woodstock Halloween celebration to life. A staple of the cultural calendar and a hallmark of the town’s many annual celebrations, Woodstock Halloween takes place at 5p.m., Monday, October 31, on the Village Green in Woodstock, where Mill Hill Road, Tinker Street and Rock City Road meet.
Fire causes heavy damage to Monticello house
MONTICELLO- A three-alarm house fire kept first responders busy for seven hours on Thursday at 132 Haddock Road in Monticello. The fire was called in shortly after 8 a.m. A 59-year-old man sustained burns to his upper body, according to EMS personnel at the scene. He had jumped out of...
It’s a Big Dill: Hudson Valley Pickle Fest is Moving
Every year we get excited to spread the word about one of the Hudson Valley's Dilliest Festivals, the Rosendale International Pickle Festival. Earlier this year we let you know it was back and hopefully you got to enjoy the festival when it happened in Rosendale back on October 16th, 2022.
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 26 – Nov 1
SAY BOO! Halloween in Woodstock. Photographer/artist Dion Ogust will be setting up to take Halloween portraits to benefit the Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and the Woodstock School of Art. This event is a long-held tradition in a new location. Please come by and help support these two non-profits and get a terrific portrait to remember one of Woodstock’s favorite holidays.
Moonburger outpost in New Paltz eyes spring opening
The little storefront occupied for years by Mexicali Blue’s New Paltz branch, at 87 Main Street, is an enviable location despite its cramped quarters. It’s tucked in right next to one of the Village’s most iconic eateries and watering holes: P & G’s, a destination fabled since the late 1940s (when it was still called Pat & George’s) and still going strong. Whoever took over the spot after Mexicali Blue closed at the end of September was going to have to cope with the formidable competition, even while basking in P & G’s reflected glory.
‘Massive’ Facility Coming To Hudson Valley, New York, Many Jobs
It's official, a "massive" facility is being built in the region. Officials say it's "one of the biggest economic opportunities in the Hudson Valley in decades." Cresco Labs is set to break ground on its "massive" cannabis facility in the Hudson Valley on Thursday, Oct. 27. Massive Cannabis Facility Breaking...
Rangers aid fallen, injured hikers in Greene County
Environmental conservation officials are reminding the public to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry after Forest Rangers rescued two hikers in Greene County last week.
Co-creator of ‘Artists Talk on Art’ to talk on art in Woodstock
The Woodstock Library Forum will present the multi-talented Douglas I. Sheer in a talk about his life in art and his 48 years leading Artists Talk on Art (ATOA), 5 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at the Library, 5 Library Lane, Woodstock. Douglas Sheer was one of three people who...
Help! Devastating Theft Shatters One Hudson Valley Business
The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance after a recent theft happened in the area. Local businesses have had to go through a lot lately and some of them have just now been able to get back on their feet. When you hear stories about theft or burglary, it's just awful and it's terrible to think that there are people out in this world who steal from others.
Autumnal walk Hudson Valley labyrinth reflects changing seasons
The public is invited to an autumnal labyrinth walk within the gardens of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church in Woodstock on Friday, October 28 from 5 to 6 p.m. “During the walk, we will share in a quiet, reflective practice that comes at this time of seasonal change,” noted organizer Dana Patton. Pamphlets will be available to help guide newcomers to the practice of walking the labyrinth.
Large Bear Causes Havoc at Home in Sullivan County, NY [PHOTOS]
It was a scary sight outside of one Hudson Valley home. Lately, there have been a ton of bear stories in the Hudson Valley. It seems like everywhere you go someone has had some kind of encounter with the animal. One resident in Sullivan County had a petty scary encounter with a bear and it's reminding residents that they need to be extra cautious when it comes to bear sightings.
Lecture on Old Dutch Church archaeology, Kingston Dutch Colonial family
The Hurley Heritage Society will host an online presentation and lecture featuring the DeWitt Cousins of Uncovering History and the DeWitt Family Historical Society on October 27 at 7 p.m. They will discuss the facts, findings and lore surrounding the Kingston Old Dutch Church archaeological exhumation of their ancestors, Dutch settlers who once lived in Wiltwyck/Kingston and surrounding towns in the 17th century.
