One of the most famous movie cars is, without a doubt, the DeLorean DMC-12. Its role in the trilogy, “Back To The Future,” has left a mark on three different generations of movie and car fans, even though the car did not have impressive performance credentials. Still, between 1981 and 1983, around 9,000 examples of the DMC-12 were built. Of those, 21 were right-hand-drive, of which eight were converted post-production. While the name was dormant for decades, we know that the all-electric DeLorean Alpha5 is around the corner. While that one is scheduled to debut sometime in 2024, there's a more performance-oriented version of the DeLorean being developed by non-other than Kat DeLorean, daughter of the creator of the original car, John DeLorean. And the new model is coming surprisingly soon.

