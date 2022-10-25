Read full article on original website
10 Things You May Have Forgotten About The Dodge Dart Sport
Even though there was a Dodge Dart Sport within the last couple of decades, the ones that interest car lovers the most are the ones from the muscle car era. It may be a little taboo to think back to the days when a car that could achieve 6 miles a gallon was a good thing, but there is simply nothing like these monsters of the road. The engine roaring, the tires squealing, and the projectile launch made the driver grab onto the steering wheel as if their lives depended on it. These Dodge Dart Sports will be discussed today as a reminder of things many enthusiasts may have forgotten.
2022 Dodge Challenger: Performance, Price, And Photos
Perhaps no other American marquee has remained fervently devoted to large displacement, hulking muscle cars than Dodge. Since the introduction of the 1970 Challenger and continued with the revival of the nameplate in 2007, Dodge has stayed committed to the cause. Of course, Dodge is no exception to regulations and environmental concerns impacting the entirety of the automotive landscape. As it rolls out a new, electrified version of the Challenger, in 2023.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Shocking Rendering Exposes What the Plymouth GTX Would Look Like Today
It has been decades since the last Plymouth-branded vehicle rolled off the showroom floor, the brand fading into semi-anonymity among non-car enthusiasts. With Dodge coming into its own as a serious powerhouse after Plymouth’s demise, the Mopar brand built on their bad boy reputation and pushed some of the most insane production vehicles of any manufacturer. With cars like the Hellcat Charger and Challenger, Dodge has cemented a place in pop culture, even among people who know nothing about cars. But with the death of the Challenger looming overhead, it might be time for an icon of the '60s and '70s to return and reclaim its rightful place in the sports car world.
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette
The Chevrolet C8 Corvette is an awesome sports car that carries a high price tag. Here are five cheaper and faster alternatives. The post 5 Cars That are Faster and Cheaper Than a Chevrolet C8 Corvette appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
These Gorgeous Classic Cars Were Hidden In A Barn
Major barn finds of classic car collections are rare, particularly ones that include even more rare cars scattered outside to be reclaimed by nature.
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Toyota Might Be A Little Too Ambitious About The GR86 As New Rumors Suggest The Unthinkable
Toyota’s smallest sports car, the GR86, proves that you don’t need a $100,000 Porsche to have fun on the road. Although it is renowned for handling finesse, its performance is relatively underwhelming. But, there is fresh news coming out of Japan with a hint the third-generation model of the GR86 will be turbocharged to provide added pep.
Ringbrothers 1969 Ford Mustang ‘Patriarc’ To Debut At SEMA 2022
Ringbrothers, a Connecticut-based purveyor of aftermarket aluminum body kits and parts run by brothers Jim and Mike Ring, has a knack for taking Blue Oval-built machines and turning them into something special for SEMA. Back in 2019, the organization showed off its unique 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 UNKL, kitted out with a widebody set and a race-inspired theme. It has also shown off a 1965 Ford Mustang “Ballistic” and another custom ’65 Mustang convertible. In 2017, Ringbrothers took a 1956 Ford F-100, named Clem 101 to the show, deviating from its propensity for Mustangs, but this year, they’re back in the pony car camp with the new 1969 Ford Mustang “Patriarc.”
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Has More Power than Most Supercars
With 707 horsepower under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is currently one of the most powerful SUVs in the world, so it is safe to say it's not missing out on power. But, in the world of tuners, there is always room for more, and even the most powerful models in the world can get even more quick. For example, the guys over Roadshow International unveiled this special Grand Cherokee Trackhawk finished in Nardo Gray with a staggering 1,150 horsepower under the hood.
This Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Is The Perfect Blend Between Old And New
With the introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Electric, the muscle car as we know it is coming to an end. But California custom shop ExoMod, which specializes in recreating classic American muscle cars on existing platforms, is helping to honor traditional muscle ahead of the switch to electrification. One of the custom shop’s greatest hits is the Challenger-based homage to the second-generation of the model. These unique MOPARs rarely come up for sale, but this 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Exomob C68 Carbon listed on Mecum is an exception. The custom-built product is number one in the series, making it even more special.
Here's Proof the Nissan Z Is A True Enthusiast Car
With a history dating back to 1969 when the original Nissan Fairlady Z went on sale in Japan, the Z is one of the most tuned cars in the world. Movies like "Fast and Furious" made it so that people's imagination went crazy, and the Z, no matter what generation, has long inspired owners and fans to go overboard with modifications. But while some do a good job, you can also find tuned Z cars out there that do not exactly look like cars anymore. In an attempt to help these people, NISMO is preparing a series of performance-oriented accessory parts for the new generation Nissan, and they will be fully revealed during the 2022 SEMA Show.
Now This is What a Reboot of DeLorean Is Supposed to Be
One of the most famous movie cars is, without a doubt, the DeLorean DMC-12. Its role in the trilogy, “Back To The Future,” has left a mark on three different generations of movie and car fans, even though the car did not have impressive performance credentials. Still, between 1981 and 1983, around 9,000 examples of the DMC-12 were built. Of those, 21 were right-hand-drive, of which eight were converted post-production. While the name was dormant for decades, we know that the all-electric DeLorean Alpha5 is around the corner. While that one is scheduled to debut sometime in 2024, there's a more performance-oriented version of the DeLorean being developed by non-other than Kat DeLorean, daughter of the creator of the original car, John DeLorean. And the new model is coming surprisingly soon.
Is This Four-Door 1992 Bronco the Rarest OBS Ford?
Here's another uber-rare rig that's scheduled to cross the auction block on Friday, November 11, at Mecum Auctions' final televised event of 2022 in Las Vegas. Although this truck may look like a basic, old-bodystyle, four-wheel-drive Ford F-250 with a bed cover, we guarantee it isn't. What you're looking at is a 1992 Ford four-door Bronco, and it actually might be more scarce than a 1990 Dodge Dakota Sport convertible (1 of 909), which is also up for grabs at Mecum Las Vegas.
Final Allocation of 2023 Dodge Challenger, Charger Will Include 7 Special Editions
The reign of Dodge's Challenger and Charger muscle cars is coming to an end with the final 2023 model year. The automaker wants to send the duo off with an appropriately loud bang and will be releasing seven special-edition models over the next 14 months. And to make sure its customers get a fair shot at nabbing one of the last Challengers or Chargers, Dodge is releasing allocation details for the entire model year in one go and launching a new "2023 Dodge Horsepower Locator" website to put interested buyers in contact with dealers.
The BMW M2 With M Performance Parts is Extreme In All The Right Ways
BMW unveiled the second generation M2 in early October, and while it is a much sportier-looking M2 compared to the earlier F87 generation, it does lack the flair of a proper sportscar. In order to make the M2 more aggressive and track-ready, the Bavarian auto giant has finally introduced its official M Performance Parts, which will be available in April 2023 when the new M2 hits dealerships.
Acura Is Hell-Bent On Making The Integra A Tuner’s Paradise
After a long hiatus of over two decades, the Integra finally made it to the U.S. earlier in 2022. Though it carries a legendary nameplate, the 2023 Integra, which replaces the ILX, is less sporty than in pervious iterations. To make things more exciting, Acura introduced the Integra with some tuning enhancements from the house of Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita. These tuners have improved Integra's performance and styling to an extreme level.
