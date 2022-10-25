ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Rambler's Rest RV resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

I-4 East in Plant City back open following multi-car crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Plant City early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of I-4 East near Paul South Buchman Highway. Few details about the crash — including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt — have been released at this time.
PLANT CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
36K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy