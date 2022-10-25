Read full article on original website
Driver dies after crash outside Riverview Fresh Market
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Riverview man died Friday after he suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck into a vehicle outside a grocery store, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Tampa Man Killed When Struck By Three Vehicles On I-75 In Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A 41-year-old Tampa man was killed in a crash that happened on I-75 in Pasco County early Thursday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, on Thursday at 5:07 AM, the Tampa man and his 20-year-old son were traveling southbound on
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on I-75 South in Pasco County
At least one person has died after a crash on Interstate 75 in Pasco County.
Bay News 9
I-75 back open after fatal pedestrian crash closed all SB lanes in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — I-75 reopened on Thursday afternoon after a fatal pedestrian crash closed all southbound lanes near the I-275 apex from Pasco County into Hillsborough County earlier that same morning. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. Lanes were closed for several hours. Southbound traffic was being...
I-75 South beyond SR-56 shuts down due to fatal crash
I-75 South at State Road 56 in Pasco County has shut down after a crash that left one person dead, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Memorial sign placed along road where Clearwater teen died
In the two months since 15-year-old Ethan Weiser was hit and killed while crossing Bellear road, his family has been fighting for safety upgrades on that road. And their persistence is paying off.
Mysuncoast.com
No injuries reported after helicopter crash in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders are at the scene of a small helicopter crash near Myakka River State Park. The crash occurred off State Road 72 in Sarasota County Thursday afternoon. Deputies tell ABC7 that the crash involved a small Robinson helicopter. There were two occupants, but neither sustained any injuries.
RV/trailer park residents say they're without power, water, answers month after Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. — Nearly a month after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida, some people in Sarasota County still aren't able to return home. People who live at Rambler's Rest RV resort in Venice say the site still has downed trees and no power or water. More than a dozen full and part-time residents of the park reached out to 10 Tampa Bay this week to express frustrations over what they felt was a lack of effort by the property's management company to restore the property in a timely manner.
Lost Hiker Recused From Little Manatee River State Park
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office worked together yesterday to rescue a lost hiker from the Little Manatee River State Park. According to authorities, HCFR’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a 911 call at 2:47 PM on Wednesday
Man shot to death in Tampa’s Lowry Park neighborhood; police investigating
Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Tampa late Thursday night.
2 arrested after putting half-eaten Walmart rotisserie chicken back on shelf, Largo police say
Two Largo residents were arrested Wednesday after police say they were caught partially eating a rotisserie chicken at Walmart and putting it back on a shelf.
67-Year-Old Brooksville Man Dies After Crash That Happened On Cortez Blvd.
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – A 76-year-old Brooksville man has died after a crash that happened on Wednesday around 10:33 am. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling westbound on SR-50 (Cortez Boulevard), west of Mobley Road, when he lost control of his pickup
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers arrived
Eastbound I-4 back open after Semi-truck crash in Polk County
LAKE ALFRED, Fla. — A crash involving a semi-truck blocked all eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Polk County for hours Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 8:43 a.m. on I-4 westbound in Lake Alfred, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the...
Clearwater elementary school on closed campus amid search for person
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Staff and students at High Point Elementary School will remain on campus amid a search for a person who walked away from a nearby low-custody work release facility. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon that it is searching for a person who left the...
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple units respond to overnight structure fire in Bradenton
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Bradenton Fire Department dispatched several units to an overnight house fire on 6th Street West. According to officials, they arrived on scene at 12:07 a.m. and found smoke in the single-story home. Cedar Hammock Fire District showed up for mutual aid. Firefighters encountered...
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
I-4 East in Plant City back open following multi-car crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Plant City early Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the area of I-4 East near Paul South Buchman Highway. Few details about the crash — including what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt — have been released at this time.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
Hillsborough deputies locate missing man with autism
VALRICO, Fla. — Editor's note: The missing 20-year-old was found by authorities and returned back home with his family. "Thank you to everyone who shared this information," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in an update. The previous story is down below. --- Have you seen this missing person?
