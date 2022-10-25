ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

thecomeback.com

Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
GREEN BAY, WI
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Kadarius Toney trade draws mixed reviews on Twitter for Chiefs

There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants

The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like a team that might address a need or two before the NFL’s looming trade deadline on November 1. On Thursday, they made a deal with the New York Giants to send a 3rd-round pick and a sixth-round choice in exchange for former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye this week couldn’t have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There’s the Kansas City Current, the women’s […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit

The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

2022 FPC Chiefs Draft Prospect Watchlist: CFB Week 9

Kansas City Chiefs fans have to be sitting pretty comfortably right now. With the team on the bye this week, they sit atop the AFC West at 5-2. The second half of the season will present some intriguing matchups. Though, the strength of some of the opponents appears to have dwindled greatly, compared to what most envisioned going into the year. With no Chiefs football this week, fans will be able to check out plenty of other action. This includes potential 2023 Kansas City draft prospects.
KANSAS CITY, MO
brownsnation.com

3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline

There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
CLEVELAND, OH
