Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Worker Tragically Killed By Dogs While Workingjustpene50Excelsior Springs, MO
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Lamar Jackson’s 4-word message to Tom Brady after Ravens-Buccaneers game
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 27-22 on Thursday Night Football. Lamar Jackson shared a 4-word message with Tom Brady following the game, per the Baltimore Ravens Twitter account. “Appreciate it, the GOAT,” Jackson told Brady after the Ravens’ victory. Lamar...
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Ex-Yankees slugger could join Cardinals’ coaching staff, report says
The more things change, the more they stay the same. St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol needs a new bench coach after Skip Schumaker left Tuesday to become skipper of the Miami Marlins. That could open the door for a former Cardinals star to return home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch...
Joe Burrow vs. Deshaun Watson: Who is the better franchise quarterback?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s a quest that every team has been on at one point or another, and one that isn’t guaranteed to produce results no matter how many years of effort are put into the task. But both the Browns and Bengals appear to have a...
Kadarius Toney trade draws mixed reviews on Twitter for Chiefs
There’s no clear consensus to be found on Twitter when it comes to responses to the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR Kadarius Toney. There’s no denying that Kadarius Toney isn’t a risk-free prospect. While no player is a sure thing, Toney comes with a few more question marks than other wide receivers and those concerns are being lifted up among the mixed responses seen on Twitter in the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs traded with the New York Giants for Toney.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
KC Chiefs trade for Kadarius Toney from Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs have traded for wide receiver Kadarius Toney in a deal with the New York Giants. The Kansas City Chiefs looked like a team that might address a need or two before the NFL’s looming trade deadline on November 1. On Thursday, they made a deal with the New York Giants to send a 3rd-round pick and a sixth-round choice in exchange for former first-round wide receiver Kadarius Toney.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes keeping busy even during bye week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The timing of the Kansas City Chiefs’ bye this week couldn’t have come at a better time for Patrick Mahomes. And not just because the bumps and bruises from the first seven games of the NFL season will have a chance to heal. There’s the Kansas City Current, the women’s […]
Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy could be moved before the trade deadline
There have been rumors circulating about former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy possibly being traded before the trade deadline. he Denver Broncos don’t appear as strong as advertised and it might be time for the front office to test some trades. Jeudy entered the league in 2020 after spending...
Yardbarker
Quarterback Carousel: The death of the Indianapolis Colts
The Colts have made a name for themselves by employing a quarterback carousel. Colts fans received some significant news regarding their quarterback situation. Head Coach Frank Reich said Sam Ehlinger will be the Colt’s quarterback moving forward. Reich’s announcement comes after Indy’s 16-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Matt Ryan injured his shoulder in the loss which will shut him down for the rest of the season.
Yankees biggest threat to sign Aaron Judge appears hellbent on pursuit
The San Francisco Giants are on a mission to steal Yankees star Aaron Judge, and they’ll reportedly throw in whatever amount of money is needed. New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was one of the most elite hitters in MLB during the regular season, and now that he’s approaching free agency, several teams dream of adding him to their roster. The San Francisco Giants are set on making that a reality, and they’re ready to go all out.
Yardbarker
2022 FPC Chiefs Draft Prospect Watchlist: CFB Week 9
Kansas City Chiefs fans have to be sitting pretty comfortably right now. With the team on the bye this week, they sit atop the AFC West at 5-2. The second half of the season will present some intriguing matchups. Though, the strength of some of the opponents appears to have dwindled greatly, compared to what most envisioned going into the year. With no Chiefs football this week, fans will be able to check out plenty of other action. This includes potential 2023 Kansas City draft prospects.
brownsnation.com
3 Surprising Moves The Browns Could Make At The Trade Deadline
There is a big difference between a 2-6 and 3-5 record as the NFL trade deadline comes upon us. And despite shopping a couple of pending free agents, the Cleveland Browns can still be a buyer as well as a seller. Browns GM Andrew Berry believes in improving his team...
ESPN Insiders Paint Ugly Picture of Colts
ESPN Insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler describe the real reasons Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was benched.
How Chiefs exploited 49ers’ best defender (and his tendencies) in latest win
San Francisco’s Nick Bosa said the Chiefs “threw a lot at me” after KC’s 44-23 win. Here’s what he was talking about.
FanSided
