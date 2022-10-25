Kansas City Chiefs fans have to be sitting pretty comfortably right now. With the team on the bye this week, they sit atop the AFC West at 5-2. The second half of the season will present some intriguing matchups. Though, the strength of some of the opponents appears to have dwindled greatly, compared to what most envisioned going into the year. With no Chiefs football this week, fans will be able to check out plenty of other action. This includes potential 2023 Kansas City draft prospects.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO