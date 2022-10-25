(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors, passed an Ordinance amending various sections of the County’s Zoning Ordinance, with regard to the transporting of hazardous liquid through a pipeline. 202201025 MINUTES Their action was in response to a proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture and sequestration project that would transport up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (“CO2″) annually from participating industrial facilities in Iowa, as well as CO2 from facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska to a sequestration site in North Dakota, where the CO2 will be permanently stored. The pipeline, which would pass through the town limits of Earling, has not yet been approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), which has the final say.

