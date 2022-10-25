Read full article on original website
Page County Sheriff’s report, 10/28/22
(Clarinda, Iowa) – The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports four recent arrests, an Open Burning Violation, and an unknown injury accident. Sheriff Lyle Palmer reports the following arrests:. 32-year-old Zachary Alexander Shehan, of Maryville, MO., was arrested Oct. 12th at Nodaway Valley Park. He was taken into custody...
Authorities identify driver killed in a fiery Council Bluffs crash
(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Police in Council Bluffs have identified the victim of Sunday morning’s fiery, single-vehicle accident, as a man from Lincoln, NE. Authorities say 32-year-old Darian Davis was the driver and lone occupant of a vehicle that struck a sign pole at around 4:10-a.m., Sunday. The accident happened on Interstate 29 northbound near mile marker 50.
4 southwest Iowa counties now under a burn ban
(Glenwood, Iowa) – Mills County has joined the list of counties in southwest Iowa, to implement a ban on open burning. According to the Mills County Emergency Management Agency, “A county-wide burning ban will be in place for Mills County starting today, Oct. 27, 2022, at 5-p.m. The ban prohibits open burning in Mills County, including all the cities within the county.”
A-PD & Chamber warn of someone passing bogus Benjamins
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Police Department would has issued a warning to area businesses and individuals making cash transactions: Authorities say an individual has been trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills. The bills are clearly stamped “For motion picture use only.”. The Police Department anticipates the bills...
Red Oak man arrested for reckless use of fire/explosives
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Police in Red Oak, Tuesday evening, arrested 34-year-old Lucas James Bogart, of Red Oak. He was arrested in the 500 block of E. Prospect Street, for Reckless Use of Fire/Explosives (a serious misdemeanor). Bogart was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 bond. Two other Red Oak men were arrested late Wednesday morning, in Red Oak.
Presentation today w/regard to “The Tree in the Middle of the Road”
(Atlantic, Iowa) – You have probably seen, or at least heard of, “The Tree in the Middle of the Road.” The Cottonwood tree has become a landmark in Audubon County. The story is when the county lines were being established the surveyor placed a green cottonwood stick into the ground at the exact point where the lines crossed and grew into the present tree. You have a chance to learn more about the landmark. Mary Rendleman Gilchrist is the presenter at Cass County Genealogical Society. Her presentation begins at 1-p.m. at the Atlantic Public Library.
Lead in and around your home is dangerous; SWIPCO can help
(Atlantic, Iowa) – Officials with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO), in Atlantic, are recognizing this week, Oct. 23-29, as National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. They recommend residents discuss the facts, talk about getting children and your home tested, and spreading awareness about the Lead Hazard Reduction Program grant.
Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Visit Pawsome
(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted on Thursday, by Abbey Bishop, owner of Pawsome, and her team. The Ambassadors viewed Pawsome’s new dog boarding and grooming facility located just outside of Atlantic. Abbey Bishop has always loved working with dogs, and after high school graduation, she was introduced to a family friend that allowed her to intern at a grooming business. Fast-forward three years, and Abbey is proud to debut the recent addition to her already successful grooming business.
Shelby County Supervisors approve Hazardous Liquid Pipeline Ordinance
(Harlan, Iowa) – The Shelby County Board of Supervisors, passed an Ordinance amending various sections of the County’s Zoning Ordinance, with regard to the transporting of hazardous liquid through a pipeline. 202201025 MINUTES Their action was in response to a proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon capture and sequestration project that would transport up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (“CO2″) annually from participating industrial facilities in Iowa, as well as CO2 from facilities in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska to a sequestration site in North Dakota, where the CO2 will be permanently stored. The pipeline, which would pass through the town limits of Earling, has not yet been approved by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB), which has the final say.
