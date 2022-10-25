ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Yardbarker

How did Red Sox pitching prospect Chih-Jung Liu fare in 2022?

Last Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Red Sox signing right-hander Chih-Jung Liu as an international free agent out of Taiwan. Formerly a two-way player in high school and a switch-hitting shortstop in college, Liu received a signing bonus of $750,000 from the Red Sox to work strictly as a pitcher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tainan City native did not make his professional debut until last July. He made one start in the Florida Complex League before spending the rest of the 2021 campaign with Low-A Salem.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Yardbarker

Red Sox’ Miguel Bleis tabbed by MLB Pipeline as ‘Boston’s best international prospect since Rafael Devers’

On Wednesday night, MLB.com’s Jim Callis identified Miguel Bleis as the Red Sox’ best international prospect since Rafael Devers. Bleis, 18, originally signed with the Red Sox for $1.5 million (the same amount Devers received in 2013) as a highly-touted international free agent coming out of the Dominican Republic in January 2021. After making his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League last year, the San Pedro de Macoris native made the jump to the Florida Complex League this summer.
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Padres to discuss Tatis' role: 'It should be good competition'

When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his suspension early next year, where will he play? The only commitment San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will make is "on the field." "I think for right now, it's about just getting him healthy," Preller said, according to Kevin Acee...
SAN DIEGO, CA
DC News Now

Nationals, Orioles players named Silver Slugger finalists

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter […]
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bellator signs undefeated grappling standout Jena Bishop

Bellator has added a familiar name to its women’s flyweight division. The promotion has inked undefeated fighter Jena Bishop to an exclusive, multi-fight contract, a Bellator official confirmed to MMA Junkie. At 36, Bishop (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) got into the MMA game late after a decorated career in...
Yardbarker

Rangers Owner on Free Agency: 'We'll Be Competitive'

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is taking over a team that has put up six straight losing seasons, the most since the team moved from Washington after the 1971 season. That lack of improvement, in part, led to the firings of manager Chris Woodard and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels within 48 hours of each other in mid-August.
TEXAS STATE
milb.com

Daniels cranks 481-foot homer for Saguaros

The Saguaros’ matinee victory over the Solar Sox was highlighted by Astros prospect Zach Daniels, whose 481-foot solo home run in the third stands as one of the most impressive single swings of this year’s Fall League to date. Houston’s 29th-ranked prospect got all of his third-inning smash off No. 13 A's prospect Ryan Cusick, clubbing it at 114 mph over the wall in right-center field, according to Trackman data. Cubs' 21st-ranked prospect Matt Mervis went deep for the Solar Sox. His fifth home run of the Fall League campaign pulled him into a tie with Heston Kjerstad for the AFL lead. Phillies' No. 17 prospect Jhailyn Ortiz connected on a two-run homer and Rangers' seventh-ranked prospect Luisangel Acuna added an RBI single for Surprise before Samad Taylor (KC No. 25) scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the eighth. Christian Chamberlain (Royals) and 11th-ranked Phillies prospect Francisco Morales secured the final six outs as Surprise's bullpen logged 4 2/3 scoreless frames to seal the win. More »

