Last Saturday marked the three-year anniversary of the Red Sox signing right-hander Chih-Jung Liu as an international free agent out of Taiwan. Formerly a two-way player in high school and a switch-hitting shortstop in college, Liu received a signing bonus of $750,000 from the Red Sox to work strictly as a pitcher. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tainan City native did not make his professional debut until last July. He made one start in the Florida Complex League before spending the rest of the 2021 campaign with Low-A Salem.
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
He played in 83 games with the Angels.
On Wednesday night, MLB.com’s Jim Callis identified Miguel Bleis as the Red Sox’ best international prospect since Rafael Devers. Bleis, 18, originally signed with the Red Sox for $1.5 million (the same amount Devers received in 2013) as a highly-touted international free agent coming out of the Dominican Republic in January 2021. After making his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League last year, the San Pedro de Macoris native made the jump to the Florida Complex League this summer.
When Fernando Tatis Jr. returns from his suspension early next year, where will he play? The only commitment San Diego Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller will make is "on the field." "I think for right now, it's about just getting him healthy," Preller said, according to Kevin Acee...
Four Angels — Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Taylor Ward, and Luis Rengifo — are among the American League finalists for the Silver Slugger awards.
Chicago Cubs prospect Alexander Canario suffered a serious ankle injury in Thursday night's Dominican Winter League action.
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter […]
Bochy got to see the Rangers fandom firsthand when his San Francisco Giants played Texas in the 2010 World Series.
SF Giants outfielder Joc Pederson and second baseman Thairo Estrada were named finalists for a National League Silver Slugger award.
Adolis Garcia set several career highs in 2022, giving the Rangers further confidence that he's a big piece of their future.
Bellator has added a familiar name to its women’s flyweight division. The promotion has inked undefeated fighter Jena Bishop to an exclusive, multi-fight contract, a Bellator official confirmed to MMA Junkie. At 36, Bishop (4-0 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) got into the MMA game late after a decorated career in...
U-T Padres writer Kevin Acee and U-T sports editor Jay Posner review the Padres' season and say goodbye to each other forever
Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is taking over a team that has put up six straight losing seasons, the most since the team moved from Washington after the 1971 season. That lack of improvement, in part, led to the firings of manager Chris Woodard and president of baseball operations Jon Daniels within 48 hours of each other in mid-August.
The Saguaros’ matinee victory over the Solar Sox was highlighted by Astros prospect Zach Daniels, whose 481-foot solo home run in the third stands as one of the most impressive single swings of this year’s Fall League to date. Houston’s 29th-ranked prospect got all of his third-inning smash off No. 13 A's prospect Ryan Cusick, clubbing it at 114 mph over the wall in right-center field, according to Trackman data. Cubs' 21st-ranked prospect Matt Mervis went deep for the Solar Sox. His fifth home run of the Fall League campaign pulled him into a tie with Heston Kjerstad for the AFL lead. Phillies' No. 17 prospect Jhailyn Ortiz connected on a two-run homer and Rangers' seventh-ranked prospect Luisangel Acuna added an RBI single for Surprise before Samad Taylor (KC No. 25) scored the decisive run on a wild pitch in the eighth. Christian Chamberlain (Royals) and 11th-ranked Phillies prospect Francisco Morales secured the final six outs as Surprise's bullpen logged 4 2/3 scoreless frames to seal the win. More »
In August, the Red Sox swung two trades that landed them three prospects from the 2021 amateur draft. On Aug. 2, they acquired infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier from the Padres in the same trade that sent veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer to Boston and pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego.
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger award after one of the best seasons of his career.
