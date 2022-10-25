2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

Nationwide Report

According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.

The officials reported that one of the drivers was driving the wrong way which caused the crash.

The officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and another victim was treated at the scene.

A pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.

The identity of the victims is awaited by the police.

The California Highway Patrol Placervilee’s office is investigating the crash to confirm whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided by the officials.

