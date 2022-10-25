ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0ilg6Zx200
Nationwide Report

According to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, social media handle, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Sunday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 50 near Placerville’s Broadway exit.

The officials reported that one of the drivers was driving the wrong way which caused the crash.

The officials confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and another victim was treated at the scene.

A pickup truck and a sedan were involved in the crash.

The identity of the victims is awaited by the police.

The California Highway Patrol Placervilee’s office is investigating the crash to confirm whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

No additional information was provided by the officials.

October 25, 2022

Source: Sacbee

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Driver crashes into fence after being shot at: sheriff’s office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a driver crashed into a fence after being involved in a shooting Thursday afternoon.  According to the sheriff’s office, they received a ShotSpotter activation just before 1 p.m. in the area of Eighth Avenue and Marting Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They responded to the scene […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police searching for Sacramento hit-and-run driver after pedestrian hit

SACRAMENTO - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning in Sacramento and police are now searching for the driver.The incident happened shortly before 6:18 a.m. on Fruitridge road near Power Inn Road, according to a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post. Officers on the scene described the victim as having "major injuries."  Fire department paramedics took the pedestrian to an area hospital where the man was later pronounced dead.The driver who hit the pedestrian had already left by the time cops arrived.  Sacramento Police Department Major Collision Investigations Detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation and will be processing the scene and seeking out witnesses and evidence, police say. There may be road closures as a result.The victim's identity is being withheld by the county coroner's office, pending notification of next of kin.Police also say they don't have any information about the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly $100,000 jewelry heist in Arden-Arcade caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry from an Arden-Arcade boutique. The store’s owner said the women came in with one goal: steal jewelry. And investigators believe they may be behind other robberies in the area. While it was all caught on camera, the […]
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

The Placer County Sheriff's Office ensures safety in the community

Maintaining the quality of life and ensuring that Placer County is a safe place to live, work and visit is the mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to its 2021 annual report. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office “serves the people of Placer County by providing law enforcement...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in crash on Elverta Road in Antelope

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – One person has died after a crash in Antelope early Wednesday morning.California Highway Patrol says a driver crashed into a tree on Elverta Road, near Quiet Knolls Drive, just after 2 a.m.A passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say. The driver was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
ANTELOPE, CA
FOX40

Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento 13-year-old missing since Oct. 24, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police say a 13-year-old girl has been missing since Monday.  She was identified as Jovanna Serente.  According to police, she was last seen at a home near Creeks Edge Way in South Sacramento. She is 5 feet, 2 inches and weighs about 130 pounds.  She has brown eyes and black […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party

RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
RENO, NV
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Wrong-Way Collision Near Placerville Results in Injuries

A wrong-way collision near Placerville on October 23 caused minor injuries. The accident occurred along Highway 50 near the Broadway exit, according to the El Dorado County Fire Protection District, at around 8:00 p.m. A sedan and pickup were involved in the crash. Authorities Determine Cause of Wrong-Way Collision. The...
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
FOLSOM, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

58K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy