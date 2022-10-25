WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Downtown’s favorite Santa will be available for photo visits in the heart of downtown Williamsburg daily from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23. Jim Hines, who played Santa at Yankee Candle Village for many years before it closed, and his elves look forward to setting up Santa’s workshop at the Memorie Group Real Estate Office located at 439 Prince George St. in Merchants Square for the Christmas season ahead.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO