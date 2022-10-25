Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Yorktown Village Business Owners Embrace Canines’ Daily Ritual
YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.
Norfolk business one step closer to reopening after CUP expired
NORFOLK, Va. — Thursday night, one Norfolk bar is one step closer to being back in business. The city’s planning commission voted to approve SLOWdive’s Conditional Use Permit renewal, something they haven’t had since August. Charles Rasputin pled his case to reopen his business in the...
peninsulachronicle.com
Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6
HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
peninsulachronicle.com
Registration Now Open For Photo Opportunities With Santa In Downtown Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Downtown’s favorite Santa will be available for photo visits in the heart of downtown Williamsburg daily from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23. Jim Hines, who played Santa at Yankee Candle Village for many years before it closed, and his elves look forward to setting up Santa’s workshop at the Memorie Group Real Estate Office located at 439 Prince George St. in Merchants Square for the Christmas season ahead.
getnews.info
Influential Real Estate Developer, Michael Britt known as Officiallilmike secures multi-million dollar deal approval for Norfolk, Virginia’s Sycamore Plaza
Successful entrepreneur Michael Britt is elated to announce his firm has succeeded in getting Norfolk’s new Multi-million-dollar development plans approved. Michael, together with his mentor, Laushaun Robinson; owner of DT Builders got the development plans approved and even obtained a multi-million dollar loan for the development despite receiving no grants or funding from the city of Norfolk.
franchising.com
Chicken Salad Chick Signs Agreement in Virginia Beach
October 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // Virginia Beach, Va. - Chicken Salad Chick has announced the signing of a 6-unit development deal for Virginia Beach with an existing franchisee. Behind the agreement is current Chicken Salad Chick franchisee Melissa Holt, who opened the Hampton, Virginia location at 2850 Kilgore Avenue...
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Groups Proclaim Oyster Renaissance In Hampton
HAMPTON—Representatives from Hampton University, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up Ecotours, Sam Rust Seafood, Fuller’s Raw Bar, the City of Hampton, and students from City of Hampton elementary schools, gathered at the docks outside of Bull Island Brewing Company on Thursday, October 27 to generate interest and awareness about the impact oysters have on Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay.
Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.
A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
falconpressnews.org
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant, does Chick-fil-a have competition?
Bobo’s Fine Chicken Restaurant might just be Chick-fil-A’s biggest competitor for the best chicken in Virginia Beach. Bobo’s is an old-timey feeling restaurant with a southern-style menu that is located on Shore Drive and caters primarily to locals. The restaurant offers great dishes I could eat every...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
Richmond restaurant owners buy Lady N’awlins building
An idle Fan restaurant space in Richmond, Virginia is set to get new life thanks to a crew from Carytown.
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Hilton Village Holding 25th Annual Fall Festival October 29
NEWPORT NEWS-Families looking for the opportunity to enjoy the autumn weather while supporting local businesses have something to look forward to this weekend. Historic Hilton Village Inc. is hosting the 25th Annual Historic Hilton Village Fall Festival from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 29th. Along with 12 merchants that...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Chamber Hosting Seminar On Banking Challenges For Companies November 3
HAMPTON-Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host a business education seminar entitled “Current Insurance And Banking Challenges For Companies” on Thursday, November 3. Guests speakers for the seminar will be Alan Delahunty with McGriff Insurance, who will speak on current insurance challenges and what companies are facing in...
nomadlawyer.org
Virginia Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia. If you’re looking for the ideal east coast beach vacation, Virginia Beach is the perfect destination. The city is home to three diverse beaches, two state parks, and a bustling food scene. You can also catch a concert at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts or savor a fresh Chesapeake Bay blue crab.
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
Powerball ticket bought in Virginia Beach wins 100K
The ticket was bought at the Food Lion located at 5242 Fairfield Shopping Center, and won the prize by matching four of the first five winning numbers plus the Powerball number.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Chesapeake residents want more options to replace curbside recycling
According to Chesapeake Recycles, 7,000 people petitioned to bring it back. Despite the effort, the city of Chesapeake decided to end the contract with TFC Recycling.
tmpresale.com
Peppers event in Virginia Beach, VA Mar 15th, 2023 – presale code
New Pepper pre-sale code has just been published! For a limited time you can get your very own tickets before the public 😀. This could very well be the best opportunity ever to see Pepper live in Virginia Beach, VA. Below are the Pepper event specifics and pre-sale codes:. Onsale...
