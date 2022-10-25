Read full article on original website
peninsulachronicle.com
Registration Now Open For Photo Opportunities With Santa In Downtown Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Downtown’s favorite Santa will be available for photo visits in the heart of downtown Williamsburg daily from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23. Jim Hines, who played Santa at Yankee Candle Village for many years before it closed, and his elves look forward to setting up Santa’s workshop at the Memorie Group Real Estate Office located at 439 Prince George St. in Merchants Square for the Christmas season ahead.
peninsulachronicle.com
Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6
HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
peninsulachronicle.com
Billsburg Brewery Hosting Fifth Anniversary Celebration October 29
JAMES CITY-Billsburg Brewery, located at the James City County Marina at 2054 Jamestown Rd., is hosting an all-day event in honor of the brewery’s fifth year in business on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature multiple food trucks, children’s activities, and live music. As part of the celebration,...
peninsulachronicle.com
Historic Yorktown Village Business Owners Embrace Canines’ Daily Ritual
YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.
peninsulachronicle.com
Local Groups Proclaim Oyster Renaissance In Hampton
HAMPTON—Representatives from Hampton University, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up Ecotours, Sam Rust Seafood, Fuller’s Raw Bar, the City of Hampton, and students from City of Hampton elementary schools, gathered at the docks outside of Bull Island Brewing Company on Thursday, October 27 to generate interest and awareness about the impact oysters have on Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay.
Hampton Horror Tours offer a spooky look at the city's 400-year history
A "frighteningly fun" tour through Downtown Hampton is raising money for the Hampton History Museum.
Inclusive Halloween event being held in Virginia Beach for kids on autism spectrum
Advocates say kids with severe sensory sensitivities and different abilities deserve a safe environment.
Wicked 10K to impact traffic in Virginia Beach
According to a Facebook post from Virginia Beach Police Department, portions of Atlantic Ave. in the Resort Area will be closed Friday evening and Saturday for the Wicked 10K, 5K, and Mini Monster 1K.
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
peninsulachronicle.com
King Of Clubs Brewing Company In Greater Williamsburg Closed For Renovations
YORK-King of Clubs Brewing Company on Palace Lane in Greater Williamsburg has temporarily closed. The owners of the establishment stated in a social media post on October 19 that they are closing the facility for renovations. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your...
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
tmpresale.com
Peppers event in Virginia Beach, VA Mar 15th, 2023 – presale code
New Pepper pre-sale code has just been published! For a limited time you can get your very own tickets before the public 😀. This could very well be the best opportunity ever to see Pepper live in Virginia Beach, VA. Below are the Pepper event specifics and pre-sale codes:. Onsale...
nomadlawyer.org
Virginia Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia. If you’re looking for the ideal east coast beach vacation, Virginia Beach is the perfect destination. The city is home to three diverse beaches, two state parks, and a bustling food scene. You can also catch a concert at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts or savor a fresh Chesapeake Bay blue crab.
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Peninsula Chamber Hosting Seminar On Banking Challenges For Companies November 3
HAMPTON-Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host a business education seminar entitled “Current Insurance And Banking Challenges For Companies” on Thursday, November 3. Guests speakers for the seminar will be Alan Delahunty with McGriff Insurance, who will speak on current insurance challenges and what companies are facing in...
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Air & Space Science Center Hosting STEM Career Day November 5
HAMPTON—The Virginia Air & Space Science Center (VASSC) invites K-12 students and their families to its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Career Day on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm. In partnership with NASA Langley Research Center and local STEM-based companies, the Career Day’s mission is to...
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore distributes food to 2,000+ households
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials and volunteers with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore expected to serve free boxes of food for up to 2,000 households at a recent food distribution event in Virginia Beach. However, that didn't happen: they actually served 2,84 households. The food...
Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.
A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
peninsulachronicle.com
Three Local Nursing Homes Make Newsweek’s List For Best Nursing Homes For 2023
NEWORT NEWS-Three Virginia Health Services nursing homes and rehabilitation centers have made the list of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023. On October 24, it was revealed that James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport News, Coliseum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, and Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester earned the recognition.
