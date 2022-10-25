ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulachronicle.com

Registration Now Open For Photo Opportunities With Santa In Downtown Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG-Williamsburg Downtown’s favorite Santa will be available for photo visits in the heart of downtown Williamsburg daily from Friday, November 25 through Friday, December 23. Jim Hines, who played Santa at Yankee Candle Village for many years before it closed, and his elves look forward to setting up Santa’s workshop at the Memorie Group Real Estate Office located at 439 Prince George St. in Merchants Square for the Christmas season ahead.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Anime Convention To Be Held At Hampton Roads Convention Center November 4-6

HAMPTON-The popular Nekocon, an annual anime convention, will return to the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, November 4 through Sunday, November 6. Hampton Roads Convention Center is located at 1610 Coliseum Dr. The event will include art displays, vendors, guest stars, costumes, dancing, games, and other activities. Nekocon, which first...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Yard District Block Party Scheduled For November 2

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News, in partnership with Pro\vost Construction and clean energy campaign WINDSdays, invites interested parties to join them at The Yard District Block Party on Wednesday, November 2 from 3pm to 7pm. There will be an official wind art dedication of Fluidity, a kinetic wind...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Billsburg Brewery Hosting Fifth Anniversary Celebration October 29

JAMES CITY-Billsburg Brewery, located at the James City County Marina at 2054 Jamestown Rd., is hosting an all-day event in honor of the brewery’s fifth year in business on Saturday, October 29. The event will feature multiple food trucks, children’s activities, and live music. As part of the celebration,...
peninsulachronicle.com

Historic Yorktown Village Business Owners Embrace Canines’ Daily Ritual

YORK-Chances are, if you’ve spent anytime at the Yorktown Waterfront or the businesses that surround it, you’ve heard them coming. Dasher, a two-year-old male Redbone Coonhound, and his adoptive sister, Bea, of the same breed, have accumulated a fanbase while being chauffeured around town by their owner, retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Barry Deer.
peninsulachronicle.com

Local Groups Proclaim Oyster Renaissance In Hampton

HAMPTON—Representatives from Hampton University, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Shored Up Ecotours, Sam Rust Seafood, Fuller’s Raw Bar, the City of Hampton, and students from City of Hampton elementary schools, gathered at the docks outside of Bull Island Brewing Company on Thursday, October 27 to generate interest and awareness about the impact oysters have on Hampton and the Chesapeake Bay.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Oct. 28-30

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum. Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for...
NORFOLK, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Virginia Beach: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Virginia Beach, Virginia. If you’re looking for the ideal east coast beach vacation, Virginia Beach is the perfect destination. The city is home to three diverse beaches, two state parks, and a bustling food scene. You can also catch a concert at the Sandler Center for Performing Arts or savor a fresh Chesapeake Bay blue crab.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Peninsula Chamber Hosting Seminar On Banking Challenges For Companies November 3

HAMPTON-Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce will host a business education seminar entitled “Current Insurance And Banking Challenges For Companies” on Thursday, November 3. Guests speakers for the seminar will be Alan Delahunty with McGriff Insurance, who will speak on current insurance challenges and what companies are facing in...
peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Air & Space Science Center Hosting STEM Career Day November 5

HAMPTON—The Virginia Air & Space Science Center (VASSC) invites K-12 students and their families to its STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Career Day on Saturday, November 5 from 10am to 3pm. In partnership with NASA Langley Research Center and local STEM-based companies, the Career Day’s mission is to...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Hampton has entered an Oyster Renaissance. Here's what that means.

A thriving industry has started to come back to life in Hampton, and on Thursday, city and environmental leaders declared its return official. That's right: oysters are back. They didn't disappear, per se, but they've reached population levels that are now considered an "oyster renaissance," according to a news release from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
HAMPTON, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three Local Nursing Homes Make Newsweek’s List For Best Nursing Homes For 2023

NEWORT NEWS-Three Virginia Health Services nursing homes and rehabilitation centers have made the list of Newsweek’s Best Nursing Homes for 2023. On October 24, it was revealed that James River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Newport News, Coliseum Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hampton, and Walter Reed Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gloucester earned the recognition.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy