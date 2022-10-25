Syracuse football, at 6-1 and ranked No. 16 in both major top-25 polls, is having a special, special season. I’m proud of my boys in Orange, even after the ‘Cuse blew a chance to defeat No. 5 Clemson on the road this past Saturday afternoon, a result that likely would have catapulted Syracuse football into the top 10.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO