Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Football: Three Orange players to watch vs. Notre Dame

No. 16 Syracuse football (6-1 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3 overall) at noon eastern time on ABC. The Orange are looking to bounce back, following a close loss, 27-21, to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Football: Mob defense must hone in on Notre Dame All-American

I wouldn’t characterize the Notre Dame offense as extremely imposing, but the Fighting Irish does have weapons with which the Syracuse football Mob defense will have to contend. Notre Dame, after cruising past UNLV at home last Saturday, sits at 4-3 overall under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, after...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Football: Penalties committed per game by SU is worst in country

Syracuse football, at 6-1 and ranked No. 16 in both major top-25 polls, is having a special, special season. I’m proud of my boys in Orange, even after the ‘Cuse blew a chance to defeat No. 5 Clemson on the road this past Saturday afternoon, a result that likely would have catapulted Syracuse football into the top 10.
SYRACUSE, NY
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester

From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
CLEMSON, SC
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death

Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
GREENVILLE, SC
Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
Johnstone demolition and construction proposals

During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
CLEMSON, SC
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project

A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
GREENVILLE, SC
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC

