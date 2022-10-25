Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Three Orange players to watch vs. Notre Dame
No. 16 Syracuse football (6-1 overall, 3-1 in the ACC) is back at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, as they take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3 overall) at noon eastern time on ABC. The Orange are looking to bounce back, following a close loss, 27-21, to the...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Mob defense must hone in on Notre Dame All-American
I wouldn’t characterize the Notre Dame offense as extremely imposing, but the Fighting Irish does have weapons with which the Syracuse football Mob defense will have to contend. Notre Dame, after cruising past UNLV at home last Saturday, sits at 4-3 overall under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, after...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Football: Penalties committed per game by SU is worst in country
Syracuse football, at 6-1 and ranked No. 16 in both major top-25 polls, is having a special, special season. I’m proud of my boys in Orange, even after the ‘Cuse blew a chance to defeat No. 5 Clemson on the road this past Saturday afternoon, a result that likely would have catapulted Syracuse football into the top 10.
Clemson makes move in power rankings
Heading into week nine there weren't many changes at the top but Clemson did make a slight move up.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: PG Quadir Copeland ‘gives us a different dimension’
I’m really intrigued by Syracuse basketball freshman point guard Quadir Copeland, a lengthy and tall player who committed to the Orange in August of 2021 and has a stellar opportunity to shine at the top of the team’s zone defense. The 6-foot-6 Copeland, who national recruiting analysts and...
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville airman’s fateful mission remembered 60 years after death
Sixty years ago, as Cold War tensions were reaching a fever pitch, Rudolf Anderson Jr. was 14 miles above Cuba in a U2 plane gathering valuable reconnaissance. The mission both sparked and likely ended a buildup of words and military might that threatened to drag the planet into World War III.
This South Carolina bridge is full of history. Some say it's also haunted
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — In rural Greenville County, South Carolina, you can find the Poinsett Bridge, a stone structure spanning 130 feet over the Little Gap Creek. The bridge is a piece of American history--and it's also the subject of folklore and the unexplained, depending on who you talk to.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thetigercu.com
Johnstone demolition and construction proposals
During the Board of Trustees meeting concerning the Finance and Facilities Committee meeting on Oct. 20, an action was requested regarding the Phase II approval for $16 million to establish the project budget for the demolition of Johnstone Hall, which is in close proximity to Core Campus. Phase I of...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
WHAS 11
Fight at Seneca High School leads to gun found in backpack
Officials at the school said staff members broke up a fight Tuesday morning. A student involved, jumped out of a window leaving behind a bag where the gun was found.
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
FOX Carolina
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
Comments / 0