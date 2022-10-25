Read full article on original website
Related
23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy
A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
BBC
The cold-hearted woman who killed, decapitated and dumped her friend
What would make a woman kill her friend, decapitate her, put her into a suitcase, keep her body for two weeks and then dump her in woodland 200 miles away?. For Jemma Mitchell, the answer was simple. Greed. "Mitchell is a ruthless killer. The motivation was money. The cold facts...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Family's anger after killer still walks free 20 years on
The family of Marvin Couson, who died 13 years after he was shot in east London, have said they are really angry his killer has not been caught. The father-of-two was attacked outside a nightclub 20 years ago. He laid in a hospital bed unable to communicate or move...
BBC
Kyra Hill death: Dad distressed over water park reopening
The father of a girl who drowned at a water park has spoken of his despair over it being allowed to reopen. Kyra Hill, 11, was found over an hour after going missing at Liquid Leisure, near Windsor in Berkshire, on 6 August. Her father, Leonard Hill, from Croydon in...
BBC
Sacked teacher loses legal bid in transgender pupil case
A teacher who refused to call a transgender pupil by their preferred name and pronouns has lost a bid to launch a legal challenge against their school. She said she had safeguarding concerns about the school's support of the child, described in court as a "transgender-affirming approach". The campaign group...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Tomasz Waga murder: Gang intended to teach him a lesson - court
Five gang members who allegedly murdered a 23-year-old man in Cardiff intended to "teach him a lesson" rather than kill him, a court has heard. Tomasz Waga's body was found with multiple injuries in the Penylan area of the city in January 2021. A jury heard he was caught by...
BBC
Newport: Three sentenced for enslaving vulnerable man
Two men have been jailed and a woman has received a suspended sentence for enslaving a vulnerable man. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes. Jokubas Stankevicius, 59, his wife Ruta Stankeviciene, 57, both of Capel Close, and Normunds Freibergs, 41,...
Newport News student says she was suspended for turning in a boxcutter
The student who wished not to be named said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
BBC
Social worker falsified records to hide 'extremely serious' misconduct
A Bristol City Council social worker who tried to falsify records to hide a trail of misconduct has been barred from the profession. A panel found that Elaine Lillian McDowell did a number of actions which "seriously" breached professional standards. She moved a vulnerable woman to a full-time nursing home,...
Fact check: Bodybuilder Doug Brignole died of COVID-19 infection, not vaccination
Los Angeles County medical records show Doug Brignole died from COVID-19.
BBC
Mahek Bukhari murder trial: TikTok star 'told pack of lies to police'
A TikTok influencer accused of murdering two men "told a pack of lies" to police over her involvement in the crash that killed them, a court heard. Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin and Saqib Hussain, both 21, died on the A46 near Leicester in February. Mahek Bukhari, 23, her mother Ansreen Bukhari,...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Woman sentenced for defacing Captain Sir Tom Moore memorial
A woman who tipped faeces over a memorial of Sir Captain Tom Moore has been given a suspended jail sentence. Madeleine Budd targeted the sculpture of the World War Two veteran and NHS fundraiser as part of a climate protest in Derbyshire on 30 September. The 21-year-old, from Manchester, was...
BBC
Abandoned and distressed dog tied to lamp-post near Derby RSPCA centre
RSPCA staff are caring for a dog dumped on the doorstep of one of the charity's rehoming centres. CCTV footage shows a young woman tying the German Shepherd to a lamp-post then leaving as the distressed dog tries to follow her. RSPCA inspectors are now trying to establish why the...
