Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock
There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
MHHS boys’ cross country teams wins 7th straight conference title, girls finish 2nd
Mountain Home High School boys’ cross country team. Four of Mountain Home’s cross country teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Meet Thursday at Siloam Springs, and for the high school boys, their streak of conference titles is now at seven. The Bombers won by finishing 25 points ahead...
Junior Bombers top West Memphis Wonder, repeat as conference champs
The Mountain Home freshman football program was able to successfully defend its Northeast Arkansas Conference championship from a year ago. The Junior Bombers finished the season Thursday night at home by defeating West Memphis Wonder 41-16.
Friday football schedule includes regular season road finale for MH
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the last road trip of the regular season. The Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home and the Pointers are part of a three-way tie for...
Thursday basketball schedule includes home outings for Calico Rock, Timbo
There is basketball scheduled for Thursday. On the high school level, Calico Rock hosts Riverside, and Timbo entertains Guy-Perkins for homecoming. Mammoth Spring’s junior girls will return to Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden for their second game in the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament. The Junior Lady Bears meet the host Junior Lady Greyhounds at 6:30.
Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams
Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
Izard County tops Brinkley, wins conference title in 1st season of 8-man football
Izard County’s inaugural regular season of eight-man football wrapped up Thursday night with the 2A/1A-North conference championship. The Cougars, trailing 22-12 in the second quarter, came back and defeated Brinkley 44-28. Izard County will go into the postseason with an overall record of 6-2 and a conference mark of 5-0.
Marshall volleyball team falls in state quarterfinals
The season came to an end Wednesday for the Marshall High School volleyball team in the Class 2A State Tournament at Mansfield. The Lady Bobcats lost their quarterfinal match in straight sets as Lavaca posted scores of 25-13, 25-5 and 25-10.
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play
The Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play after their 46-0 win over Perryville. The Jr. Greyhounds finishing the season 9-0. The conference champs outscored opponents throughout the season at 390-36. The 7th grade Hounds also won the game against Perryville 18-14 finishing their season 7-2.
Nearly 2k acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — This past weekend, Oct. 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn’t over just yet. Arkansas State Forester, Joe Fox, said, “From 3:30 Saturday afternoon […]
3-phase renovation underway at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course
The ground was recently broken on a renovation project for area golf course. The project for Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne consists of three phases and is expected to be completed in the fall of next year. Phase One will include adding and changing some of tee boxes...
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted
Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Cynthia Rae Daniel, 65, Flippin (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Cynthia Rae Daniel of Flippin are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Cynthia Rae Daniel died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Let’s Get Moving Together!
