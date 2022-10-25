ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cave City, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock

There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Thursday basketball schedule includes home outings for Calico Rock, Timbo

There is basketball scheduled for Thursday. On the high school level, Calico Rock hosts Riverside, and Timbo entertains Guy-Perkins for homecoming. Mammoth Spring’s junior girls will return to Sloan-Hendrix High School in Imboden for their second game in the Bill McCurley Invitational Tournament. The Junior Lady Bears meet the host Junior Lady Greyhounds at 6:30.
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Marshall volleyball team falls in state quarterfinals

The season came to an end Wednesday for the Marshall High School volleyball team in the Class 2A State Tournament at Mansfield. The Lady Bobcats lost their quarterfinal match in straight sets as Lavaca posted scores of 25-13, 25-5 and 25-10.
MARSHALL, AR
KTLO

Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)

Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play

The Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play after their 46-0 win over Perryville. The Jr. Greyhounds finishing the season 9-0. The conference champs outscored opponents throughout the season at 390-36. The 7th grade Hounds also won the game against Perryville 18-14 finishing their season 7-2.
SALEM, AR
KTLO

3-phase renovation underway at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course

The ground was recently broken on a renovation project for area golf course. The project for Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne consists of three phases and is expected to be completed in the fall of next year. Phase One will include adding and changing some of tee boxes...
MELBOURNE, AR
KTLO

A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area

This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted

Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
Arkansas Outside

Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
HEBER SPRINGS, AR
KTLO

Cynthia Rae Daniel, 65, Flippin (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Cynthia Rae Daniel of Flippin are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Cynthia Rae Daniel died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
FLIPPIN, AR
KTLO

Let’s Get Moving Together!

WE ARE LISTING AND SELLING HOMES EVERY WEEK WE WOULD BE HONORED TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO HELP YOU. John Schaub – Heather Hendricks – Marcia Taylor. 870-656-7888 (call/text) – 870-425-6356 (office) https://www.EnjoyTheOzarks.com/
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy