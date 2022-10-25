Read full article on original website
Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock
There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
Friday football schedule includes regular season road finale for MH
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the last road trip of the regular season. The Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home and the Pointers are part of a three-way tie for...
Junior Bombers top West Memphis Wonder, repeat as conference champs
The Mountain Home freshman football program was able to successfully defend its Northeast Arkansas Conference championship from a year ago. The Junior Bombers finished the season Thursday night at home by defeating West Memphis Wonder 41-16.
Izard County tops Brinkley, wins conference title in 1st season of 8-man football
Izard County’s inaugural regular season of eight-man football wrapped up Thursday night with the 2A/1A-North conference championship. The Cougars, trailing 22-12 in the second quarter, came back and defeated Brinkley 44-28. Izard County will go into the postseason with an overall record of 6-2 and a conference mark of 5-0.
Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams
Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
MHHS boys’ cross country teams wins 7th straight conference title, girls finish 2nd
Mountain Home High School boys’ cross country team. Four of Mountain Home’s cross country teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Meet Thursday at Siloam Springs, and for the high school boys, their streak of conference titles is now at seven. The Bombers won by finishing 25 points ahead...
Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play
The Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play after their 46-0 win over Perryville. The Jr. Greyhounds finishing the season 9-0. The conference champs outscored opponents throughout the season at 390-36. The 7th grade Hounds also won the game against Perryville 18-14 finishing their season 7-2.
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
3-phase renovation underway at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course
The ground was recently broken on a renovation project for area golf course. The project for Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course in Melbourne consists of three phases and is expected to be completed in the fall of next year. Phase One will include adding and changing some of tee boxes...
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
UPDATE: Area burn bans lifted
Several communities in the listening area have lifted burn bans that have been in effect since the beginning of October. The cities of Mountain Home, Gassville and Salesville along with Marion, Izard, Stone, and Boone counties no longer have a burn ban in effect. Baxter County did not have a burn ban issued.
Cynthia Rae Daniel, 65, Flippin (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Cynthia Rae Daniel of Flippin are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Cynthia Rae Daniel died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
Millage rates back on Bull Shoals CC agenda
The City of Bull Shoals will hold its monthly city council meeting Thursday evening at 6:30. Items on the agenda include millage rates. The meeting will be held in Bull Shoals City Hall.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Flippin School Board deals with personnel items during October meeting
The Flippin School Board dealt with a number of personnel items during its regular October meeting Monday night. Superintendent Kelvin Hudson has the report.
Boat Ramps Closed at Greers Ferry Lake
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office is closing two additional boat launch ramps because of the reservoir’s low water levels. The Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while the corrugated ramp remains available for use. The Hill Creek swim beach...
Silver Dollar City shares updates after train derailment
An apparent incident at Silver Dollar City has caused several local agencies to respond.
WBBJ
Strong To Severe Storms By Lunchtime
An active weather day is expected for us as a vigerous upper level low pressure eject NNE through the Middle Mississippi River Valley this morning. At the surface low pressure will deepen as it transfers from northern Arkansas around Mountain Home, AR to St. Louis Missouri this afternoon. Meanwhile a fairly strong cold front will sweep east towards the Mississippi River through about 2-3 PM before pushing everything eat and out of the region by mid to late afternoon. Ahead of the cold front a line of strong storms is expected to focus up by around 10:00 AM and move quickly eat across west Tennessee. The line will be capable of damaging wind gusts in excess of 60-70 mph. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
