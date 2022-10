Renowned Malian guitarist and composer Habib Koité is set to perform on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the City Winery New York City. Habib Koité is one of his country’s biggest pop and world music stars, and a modern-day minstrel descended from a noble line of griots. His grandfather played the kamele ngoni – a traditional string instrument associated with the legendary hunters from the Wassulu region.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO