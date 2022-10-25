ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
224 blocked for accident involving delivery van

By Noelle Haynes
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – 224 was closed Tuesday morning for an accident involving a delivery van.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash near the intersection of Tippecanoe Road and SR 224.

People were evaluated on the scene for minor injuries, but it’s unclear if anyone was taken to the hospital.

224 has since reopened. It was only blocked for a short time before 6:30 a.m.

