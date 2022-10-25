ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock

There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
CALICO ROCK, AR
Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play

The Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play after their 46-0 win over Perryville. The Jr. Greyhounds finishing the season 9-0. The conference champs outscored opponents throughout the season at 390-36. The 7th grade Hounds also won the game against Perryville 18-14 finishing their season 7-2.
SALEM, AR
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)

Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Arkansas Forestry Association names Beau and Tyler Jones Loggers of the Year

The ArkansasForestry association recognizedBeau and Tylerjones as Loggers of the Year at the2022 AFA AnnualMeeting held at the DoubleTree in Little Rock on Oct. 13. Beau and Tyler Jones are fourth generation loggers from Fountain Hill, who set the standard for professional loggers and businessmen. As the leaders of R.D. Jones Logging, Inc., Beau and Tyler are building on the legacy set by their great-grandfather, R.D. Jones, Sr., grandfather, R.D. “Sonny” Jones, and father, R.D. “Rob” Jones, a former AFA Logger of the Year in 2007.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday

Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area

This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.

YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
MARION COUNTY, AR
City, county continue to see positive sales tax trends in October

The positive trends have continued in October for Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue. According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $557,166 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 9% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $401,404 which is an increase of 8%.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Rain helps ease wildfire danger

The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report

Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
ARKANSAS STATE

