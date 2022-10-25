Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Friday football schedule includes regular season road finale for MH
High school football dominates the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it will be the last road trip of the regular season. The Bombers will be near the Oklahoma state line for an outing with Van Buren. Mountain Home and the Pointers are part of a three-way tie for...
KTLO
Friday basketball schedule includes Cotter hosting Calico Rock
There is high school basketball scheduled for Friday. Cotter hosts Calico Rock, Viola entertains Jasper, Ozark Mountain is home against Kingston at Western Grove, Mammoth Spring hosts Rural Special for homecoming, Lead Hill entertains Ozark Catholic for Pink Out Night, Bergman heads to Cove to face Cossatot River, and Valley Springs is home against Alpena for homecoming.
KTLO
Junior Bombers top West Memphis Wonder, repeat as conference champs
The Mountain Home freshman football program was able to successfully defend its Northeast Arkansas Conference championship from a year ago. The Junior Bombers finished the season Thursday night at home by defeating West Memphis Wonder 41-16.
KTLO
Izard County tops Brinkley, wins conference title in 1st season of 8-man football
Izard County’s inaugural regular season of eight-man football wrapped up Thursday night with the 2A/1A-North conference championship. The Cougars, trailing 22-12 in the second quarter, came back and defeated Brinkley 44-28. Izard County will go into the postseason with an overall record of 6-2 and a conference mark of 5-0.
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes season finale for MH junior high teams
Thursday’s football schedule includes two of Mountain Home’s junior high teams finishing their season by welcoming West Memphis Wonder to Bomber Stadium. The eighth grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the freshman contest. In other junior high football, Yellville-Summit hosts Newport, Salem travels to Perryville, Melbourne...
KTLO
MHHS boys’ cross country teams wins 7th straight conference title, girls finish 2nd
Mountain Home High School boys’ cross country team. Four of Mountain Home’s cross country teams competed in the 5A-West Conference Meet Thursday at Siloam Springs, and for the high school boys, their streak of conference titles is now at seven. The Bombers won by finishing 25 points ahead...
KTLO
Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play
The Salem Jr. Greyhounds remain unbeaten in conference play after their 46-0 win over Perryville. The Jr. Greyhounds finishing the season 9-0. The conference champs outscored opponents throughout the season at 390-36. The 7th grade Hounds also won the game against Perryville 18-14 finishing their season 7-2.
KTLO
Gary L. Dewey, 64, Mountain Home (Roller)
Gary L. Dewey, 64, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in Mountain Home. He was born August 8, 1958, in Mountain Home to Archie and Goldie Dewey. He was raised steps from the White River and graduated from Cotter High School. His four grandkids were his pride and joy. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mountain Home and loved spending time with his family and grateful for his dialysis family.
advancemonticellonian.com
Arkansas Forestry Association names Beau and Tyler Jones Loggers of the Year
The ArkansasForestry association recognizedBeau and Tylerjones as Loggers of the Year at the2022 AFA AnnualMeeting held at the DoubleTree in Little Rock on Oct. 13. Beau and Tyler Jones are fourth generation loggers from Fountain Hill, who set the standard for professional loggers and businessmen. As the leaders of R.D. Jones Logging, Inc., Beau and Tyler are building on the legacy set by their great-grandfather, R.D. Jones, Sr., grandfather, R.D. “Sonny” Jones, and father, R.D. “Rob” Jones, a former AFA Logger of the Year in 2007.
KTLO
Two injured in Ozark County accident Tuesday
Two eastern Missouri residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Ozark County. Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton West and 31-year-old Shannon Ross, both of Ironton, were taken to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains for treatment of what were termed moderate injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report says the...
No drive to drive: Arkansas teens hesitant to get behind the wheel
KARK 4’s Laura Monteverdi sat down with a group of students from Robinson High School in Little Rock to find out what's keeping them from getting their license or delaying it.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
Arkansas State Fair attendance reaches 2nd highest ever with 2022 event
Attendance at the 82nd Arkansas State Fair in Little Rock reached a near record-breaking number by the time the gates closed on Sunday.
KTLO
A full weekend of Halloween events in the Twin Lakes area
This weekend a variety of Halloween events will take place throughout the Twin Lakes area. ASUMH will host a Haunted Trail & Treat Friday evening from 6 until 9. It will feature games, concessions, candy, pet costume contest, people costume contest, petting zoo & haunted trail. The haunted trail will start at parking lot #5, near Gottas Hall and the Walking/Hiking Trail trailhead.
Podcasters lure Arkansas cold case killer out from silence
An Arkansas cold case quickly heated up as social media may have lured the cross-country killer out of silence nearly two decades later.
KYTV
Incorrect ballots lead to early voting confusion in Marion County, Ark.
YELLVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - A mapping error led to early voting changes for voters in Marion County Precinct 7. Believed to be a result of the 2020 census, Precinct 7 was not correctly marked as being inside the city limits of Bull Shoals, and ballots did not include municipal races. Earlier voters are voting on a Precinct 8 ballot consisting of the correct city races.
KTLO
City, county continue to see positive sales tax trends in October
The positive trends have continued in October for Baxter County and the City of Mountain Home’s sales tax revenue. According to Alma Clark, the City of Mountain Home’s Director of Finance and Treasury, the city collected a total of $557,166 in sales tax revenue which is an increase of 9% from this time last year. Year-to-date, the city has seen a total increase of $401,404 which is an increase of 8%.
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
KTLO
Rain helps ease wildfire danger
The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
Comments / 0