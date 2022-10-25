ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 1

Related
HometownLife.com

Michigan high school hockey is here! 3 takeaways from OAA Media Day

With the Michigan High School Athletic Association hockey season beginning on Nov. 14, sports reporter Brandon Folsom stopped by the Oakland Activities Association Media Day at Farmington High School. Here are three takeaways as Farmington United, Birmingham Unified and Bloomfield Hills prepare for their upcoming seasons:. Farmington United is surrounding...
FARMINGTON, MI
prepbaseballreport.com

Michigan Is College Destination For Finkbeiner

Interested in attending a PBR Michigan event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Class of 2025 / RHP. Rankings StateRank: 4 / POS: 3 OverallRank: 196 / POS: 43. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2025. Primary...
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Michigan Small Cities are Some of the Worst in America

"City life" isn't for everyone. Some people like the quiet and quaintness of small towns, and rural living. At least, that's what WalletHub discovered. According to WalletHub, 46% of Americans would rather live in the suburbs. For urban areas, only 19% of Americans would prefer living there. While on the other hand, a whopping 35% of Americans would prefer to live in rural communities.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan: Here Are the 10 Best Colleges in the State

Each year, U.S. News & World Report comes out with its rankings for the best colleges in the United States. Michigan, of course, is known for having great colleges and universities, so it’s no surprise that the Mitten is a often a favorite on the list. Now, U.S. News...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Smallest County in Michigan

That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

25 Michigan school districts to receive electric buses

(CBS DETROIT) - Twenty-five school districts across the state of Michigan will receive electric buses as part of the Biden administration's Clean School Bus Program.The program is sending nearly a billion dollars to 389 school districts across the nation, as part of a way to help get more zero-emission vehicles on the road. The program also hopes to help "produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities," according to a release from the Environmental Protection Agency.Pontiac City School District is receiving the most buses in the state, with 25. Of the 25 districts, only five are receiving more than 10 buses, and only Jackson Public Schools and Pontiac are receiving more than 20.You can find the list of all of the districts in Michigan receiving buses here.
MICHIGAN STATE
wlen.com

Britton-Deerfield Grad. Named 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen

Tecumseh, MI – Faith Scheffler, of Tecumseh, was recently named the 2023 Michigan Ms. Agriculture USA Queen. She graduated from Britton-Deerfield High School and Michigan State University with her B.S. in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources Education. She is currently student teaching at Sand Creek Community Schools and working towards her teaching certificate.
TECUMSEH, MI
1240 WJIM

Former Hot n’ Nows of Michigan: What Are They Now?

If you know, you know: Much like the iconic Pizza Hut roof, when you see a former Hot 'n Now location that is still standing you immediately know what it once was. Sadly, there is only one original location of the beloved Michigan-based fast food chain still standing today which is located in Sturgis, MI, but the burger joint will always live on in our hearts. One couple even took their engagement photos there!
STURGIS, MI
HometownLife.com

Whitmer, Dixon highlight differences in final Michigan governor debate

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon sparred Tuesday over energy policy and the quality of Michigan's K-12 schools, with Whitmer on the defensive at times over plummeting student performance on reading and math and her efforts to shut down the Enbridge Line 5 pipeline. The second and final...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy