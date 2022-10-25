ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Powerball jackpot reaches $625M, among highest ever: Here are Monday’s numbers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041Y62_0ilg41CP00

(NEXSTAR) – Before Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot jumped to an estimated $625 million, one of the highest in the lottery game’s history.

If a ticket matches all six numbers listed below, the winner will take home the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot on record.

The winning numbers for Monday’s drawing are 18, 23, 35, 45, and 54, and Powerball number 16.

The jackpot jumped ahead of the drawing from the $610 million it was estimated to be after Saturday’s drawing went without a winner.

Despite a $15 million increase, this Powerball jackpot ranks behind the $632.6 million split between winners in California and Wisconsin earlier this year.

Here are the 10 largest Powerball jackpots to date:

  1. $1.586 Billion: Jan. 13, 2016 (CA, FL, TN)
  2. $768.4 Million: March 27, 2019 (WI)
  3. $758.7 Million: Aug. 23, 2017 (MA)
  4. $731.1 Million: Jan. 20, 2021 (MD)
  5. $699.8 Million: Oct. 4, 2021 (CA)
  6. $687.8 Million: Oct. 27, 2018 (IA, NY)
  7. $632.6 Million: Jan. 5, 2022 (CA, WI)
  8. $625 Million (Estimated): Oct. 24, 2022
  9. $590.5 Million: May 18, 2013 (FL)
  10. $587.5 Million: Nov. 28, 2012 (AZ, MO)

The current jackpot has been building since early August when a ticket in Pennsylvania landed a $206.9 million prize.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, you can receive your pot as an annuity (30 graduated payments over 29 years) or as a lump sum. According to Powerball, the jackpot has a cash value of $299.8 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 per play, and drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In September, two Illinois winners claimed the historic $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawn in July. It was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Get your tickets! Powerball Jackpot soars to $800 million - the second largest of all time - jumping $100 million in one night after no one won last night's 36th draw

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $800 million after no winners were declared during Wednesday night's drawing for the $700 million pot. The exceedingly high figure - the second highest ever in the game's 30-year history - will be drawn for on Saturday night and could grow even more before then.
GEORGIA STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Sunray woman dead after wreck in Moore County

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that a woman from Sunray is dead after a wreck five miles southwest of Sunray Wednesday morning. According to DPS, a 2011 Toyota SUV was going north on FM 119 around 10:05 a.m. Wednesday when for unknown reasons, the SUV drove into the southbound […]
SUNRAY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police: 1 arrested after early Wednesday chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning chase in Amarillo. According to a statement from the department, an Amarillo Police officer was located around southwest Third Avenue and McMasters Street around 3:06 a.m. Wednesday. The officer observed two Kia Soul vehicles drive by that matched […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy