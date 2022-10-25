False claims on Twitter surface in Florida House District 64 race

The Florida House District 64 candidates are Republican Maura Cruz, left, and Democrat Susan Valdes. [ TIMES | PROVIDED | TIMES | Provided ]

TAMPA — Republican candidate Maura Cruz last week retweeted on her personal Twitter account a meme calling President Joe Biden a “pedophile.” She also posted a photo of him saying that “records had revealed that Biden had $5.2 million in unexplained income.”

While both accusations are baseless, they have spread on social media platforms, potentially influencing political views ahead of the upcoming November election.

A lifelong Tampa resident, Cruz, 67, is challenging Democratic incumbent Rep. Susan Valdes to represent Florida’s 64th House District. The newly drawn district includes large Hispanic communities around West Tampa, Town ‘N Country and Egypt Lake.

Cruz, a retired business owner, said she cannot be questioned about messages or posts on her personal Twitter account, which features several campaign videos and a prominent banner encouraging voters to pick her.

“My campaign Twitter account was permanently suspended in 2020 after the election along with thousands of other conservatives,” Cruz wrote in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. “This is my personal Twitter account, that’s why it has a cartoon of me. I have fun calling out the Biden administration for their failing, far-left lawless policies.”

Despite promises by tech companies to address a problem blamed for increasing polarization and distrust, misinformation (and lack of information) abounds.

A recent open letter by the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), a civil rights law organization based in Washington, D.C., and nationwide groups like UnidosUS and the Center for American Progress, urged social media companies to be more vigilant and take steps to remove false accusations.

The pedophilia allegation shared by Cruz was posted by an anonymous, Biden-bashing Twitter account with the handle @MySmellyPitsOMG. The account was created in July and has just over 1,000 followers. The accusation initially circulated in Russian state media, misusing Biden’s comments to falsely claim he is a pedophile.

Cruz said she will continue posting even when her retweets contain false claims about COVID vaccines and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, such as, “The CDC is evil, the FDA hasn’t approved the vax! You need to stop killing people with the poison in the MRNA!”

During the first year of the pandemic, doubts about vaccines in the Latino population were a strong obstacle to curbing the high rate of infection. The fear continued for months, even amid hospitalizations and deaths due to misinformation.

Cruz said she will retweet “for whatever reason at the time” if something is funny or she likes it.

“As a Cuban American who saw, and still sees my family suffering under communism in Cuba, I will not stay silent,” she said. “The Democratic Party has become a lawless communist party, and I will always speak the truth against their lies.”

Cruz has two Facebook accounts, an Instagram account, and a LinkedIn account for her political campaign. On a campaign video posted on her Twitter account, she calls herself a “fearless freedom fighter” and touts school choice, first responders and says she is running to lower costs and taxes for families, seniors and veterans.

Valdes, 57, a former Hillsborough County School Board member, didn’t respond to a request from the Times to talk about social media. She is well known for supporting health care and job development programs as well as education and housing affordability.

Her website, Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn accounts lack specific viewpoints about the district and its residents.

On her website, she says she will continue her “advocacy for education statewide and tackle other issues like the environment, health care, and economic development.”

In a political environment where higher-profile races may drown out candidates down the ballot, alternative media, as well as digital and social media allow good and bad content to continue to reach individuals, said Joshua M. Scacco, an associate professor in the Department of Communication at the University of South Florida.

Misinformation can be easily spread online and that includes political candidates who boost “problematic content,” said Scacco.

“The challenge, of course, is that some voter decision-making, as well as voter behavior itself, may be impacted by incorrect information,” he said. “This is a challenge for a healthy democracy.”