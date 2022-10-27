ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Week 8: Ravens Vs. Buccaneers Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ed6vT_0ilg3rSx00

The Ravens will face their old nemesis Tom Brady when they travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night game. Which team will emerge victorious on the short week?

Week 8: Ravens (4-3) at Buccaneers (3-4)

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, 8:15 PM EST at Raymond James Stadium

Spread

Ravens are favored by 1.5 (SI Sportsbook)

How to Watch/Listen

Television: Amazon NFL on Prime Video / WMAR Ch. 2 (Baltimore)

Stream: Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android ; Ravens website

Local Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM)

National Radio: Westwood One Sports

Spanish Radio: La Mera Mera 1050 AM & WTTZ 93.5 FM

Mobile: Ravens website , Ravens Mobile app

Series History

The Ravens are 4-2 vs. the Buccaneers, including 2-1 on the road. Baltimore last played at Tampa Bay in 2014 and won 48-17. Under Coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 3-0 against Tampa Bay, last winning a 20-12 battle at M&T Bank Stadium during the 2018 season.

By the Numbers

8-4 – The Ravens' record when playing on Thursday Night Football during the John Harbaugh era (since 2008).

Notable

Quarterback Lamar Jackson ranks sixth all-time in rushing yards (4,183) by a quarterback and needs 57 more to pass Hall of Famer Steve Young for fifth place. Jackson's 64.4 career rushing yards per game rank No. 1 by a QB in NFL history.

2022 Rankings

Ravens: Total Offense: 15; Total Defense: 23

Buccaneers: Total Offense: 22; Total Defense: 7

Ravens Game Plan

Offense

The Ravens are the sixth highest-scoring team in the NFL, averaging 25.9 points per game. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,397 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also leads the team with 510 yards rushing.

Baltimore will look to establish the run against the Buccaneers, who are allowing 118.3 yards per game. Ravens running back Gus Edwards had a triumphant return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns. It's also a good sign for Baltimore, which could lean heavily on this ground attack for the stretch run to the playoffs. Playing in his first regular season game since 2020 because of a knee injury, Edwards ran the ball 16 times for 66 yards with two touchdowns. It was his second-career multi-touchdown outing and he did not appear to be hampered by the previous injury.

The Buccaneers have a stout pass defense that is ranked sixth in the league, allowing 190 yards per game. Tampa Bay loves to blitz and defensive tackle Vita Vea leads the team with 3.5 sacks. Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. also have three sacks apiece. Overall, the Buccaneers are tied for third in the NFL with 22 sacks. The pressure up front has led to turnovers and cornerback Jamel Dean has two interceptions. Overall, Tampa Bay has a plus-6 turnover ratio.

Jackson did a good job managing the game last week against the Browns and completed just 9 of 16 pass attempts for 120 yards. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman was back in the lineup after missing the last two games with a left foot injury. He was a spark and had a 26-yard catch and run. Devin Duvernay had a 31-yard reception. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was able to play after missing practice time with a knee injury but did not have a catch on two targets. The Ravens need to get Andrews more involved this week.

Defense

Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady has been mostly solid. He has thrown for 1,942 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. His receivers have let him down with some drops. Brady has gone 6-2 against the Ravens over his career. Brady is not mobile but he does a good job getting rid of the football, so the Ravens will have to be careful with their blitzing and not leave the backend of the defense exposed.

The Ravens' pass rush struggled without Justin Houston in the lineup. The outside linebacker was back on the field in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns after missing the previous three games with a groin injury.  Houston made an immediate impact with two sacks on consecutive plays in the second quarter, including a strip sack that stalled a late Cleveland drive. Overall, the Ravens finished with five sacks. They will be challenged to repeat that performance against Brady, who has only been sacked 10 times — ranked 24th in the NFL.

Brady's favorite targets are Mike Evans (454 yards receiving) and Chris Godwin (293 yards) but cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters should be able to provide solid coverage. The Buccaneers running attack is led by Leonard Fournette, who has 362 yards rushing. He is a downhill runner that can be tough to tackle. The Ravens have been mostly stout against the run. The key will be not to let Brady take over the game. However, defensive end Calais Campbell has been ruled out for the Week 8 game.

Prediction

Both teams are coming off a short week. The Ravens had a spirited 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns. The Buccaneers had a deflating 21-3 loss to the lowly Carolina Panthers and there has been some unrest among the players. This is a huge game for Tampa Bay to decide the direction of their season. The Ravens have some cushion after improving to 2-0 in the AFC North and will play with confidence.

Ravens 24, Buccaneers 17

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Antonio Brown Job News

With Kanye West in the news cycle as of late for his antisemitic comments and loss of deals with major brands like Adidas, Antonio Brown has gone viral, as well. The former NFL wide receiver, if you remember, is actually the president of West's sports company, Donda Sports. Seriously. With...
SPY

How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Won’t Be on TV)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022  How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Ravens and Buccaneers Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Arizona Cardinals beating the New Orleans Saints 42-34 during the Week...
TAMPA, FL
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached

Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Reacts To The Saints Quarterback Decision

The New Orleans Saints announced this week that Andy Dalton will remain their starting quarterback. All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara seems to be on board with that decision. Speaking to reporters, Kamara complimented Dalton's ability to go through his progressions without losing composure. "I feel like he never panics when...
NESN

NFL Trade Rumors: Struggling Packers Could Target This Wideout

The Green Bay Packers have a wide receiver problem on their hands as the NFL trade deadline nears. Everyone knew it was going to be virtually impossible for the Packers to replace Davante Adams, who was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders over the offseason. But injuries to three of Aaron Rodgers’ top targets — Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Christian Watson — have resulted in Green Bay’s pass-catching situation quickly going from bad to worse.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Report: Coaching uncertainty a reason Deshaun Watson didn't pick Panthers

It's hardly a secret that the Carolina Panthers were one of several teams that struck out on landing star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans this past NFL offseason before Watson waived his no-trade clause to join the Cleveland Browns. For a piece published Wednesday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler offered...
CHARLOTTE, NC
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Most Responsible For The Team’s 2-5 Record

Going into the season, there weren’t a lot of expectations for a strong start by the Cleveland Browns. Deshaun Watson is suspended until week 13 and Jacoby Brissett, a career backup QB, is behind center until he returns. But even with the team’s current limitations at QB, fans expected...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers throws shade at Packers’ bosses over big mistake

Superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to take a shot at the Green Bay Packers’ front office ahead of their Week 8 showdown with the Buffalo Bills. After a 3-1 start to the year, the Packers have now lost three straight games to drop 3-4 on the season. Obviously, Rodgers is frustrated with the team and their performance so far after preseason expectations that they are going to be Super Bowl contenders once again.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy