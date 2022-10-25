ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutter County, CA

24-Year-Old Serina Ali Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sutter County (Sutter County, CA)

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgmQg_0ilg3hsv00
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday.

The officials stated that the crash happened on Humphrey Road near Highway 20 at around 1 a.m.

The officials reported that a 2020 Honda was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran a red light at the intersection crashing into a 2010 Dodge Charger.

The officials confirmed that the driver of the Dodge Charger, a 35-year-old Yuba City woman died at the scene.

Another driver, a 44-year-old woman was injured in the crash.

The officials stated that 24-year-old Serina Ali was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Ali suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital along with the other victim.

The officials have booked Ali with charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated at the Sacramento County Jail.

October 25, 2022

Source: Sacbee

