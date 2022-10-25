ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos show King Charles appointing a new UK prime minister just weeks after Queen Elizabeth did

By Mikhaila Friel
 3 days ago
King Charles appoints Rishi Sunak Prime Minister on October 25, left, and Queen Elizabeth appoints Liz Truss on September 6, right. AP/Pool, Jane Barlow/Getty Images
  • King Charles appointed the UK's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday.
  • Charles met with Sunak at Buckingham Palace just seven weeks after Liz Truss took the role.
  • Photos show how Charles and Sunak's meeting compares to the late Queen's meeting with Truss.

