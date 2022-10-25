Read full article on original website
All Star Players Named for Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic
If you are a volleyball fan, then mark your calendar for Saturday, November 5th, as the 29th Annual Southeast Iowa Volleyball Classic will take place at Mediapolis High School at 7 pm. You’ll see some of the best high school senior volleyball players from southeast Iowa. Players were nominated by their coach, then placed on a ballot where other varsity volleyball coaches of the Southeast Conference and Southeast Iowa Super Conference voted to see who would play Saturday. Here are the players:
Burlington Business District Fire
At 4:36 PM Wednesday October 26, 2022 the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Bent River Brewing at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming up through their floor. Firefighters arrived one minute later and found smoke coming from the front of DeLuxe Aesthetics at 506 Jefferson Street. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located a fire just under the floor of the front display window. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to this area, but smoke had traveled throughout the business and into the 2 adjoining.
Pasture Rent and Fence Law Meeting & Farm Transition / Farm Estate Planning Meeting
Henry County is hosting a Pasture Rent and Fence Law Meeting on Thursday, November 17 from 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm at the Henry County Extension Office in Mt. Pleasant (127 North Main Street). Kitt Tovar Jensen, ISU Center for Agricultural Law & Taxation Legal Consultant, will discuss who is required to have a fence, what is a tight fence, settling boundary disputes, who is responsible for maintaining which portions of the fence, trees in the fence line, and various other topics. Charles Brown, ISU Extension and Outreach Farm Management Specialist, will cover Iowa State Extension’s pasture rental rate survey, things to consider when establishing a pasture rental rate, and various ways to calculate a pasture rental rate other than a straight cash rental rate. This workshop is free for all participants, but pre-registration is appreciated to assure adequate space. Please contact the Henry County Extension Office at (319) 385-8126 to register by November 16.
